Former NASCAR driver reveals his “biggest regret” in a candid admission to Kevin Harvick

Former NASCAR driver Jamie McMurray was recently featured in an interview with stock car racing expert Kevin Harvick on his &quot;Happy Hour&quot; podcast on YouTube. During the latest episode, McMurray revealed the &quot;biggest regret&quot; of his professional racing career to Harvick.'Jamie Mac' began his stock car racing career in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series with MB Motorsports in 1999, driving the #26 Ford. A year later, he transitioned to the Xfinity Series and competed part-time for Brewco Motorsports. Ultimately, two years later, in 2002, McMurray made his Cup Series debut and secured a win in his rookie season.Jamie McMurray had a successful career in the Cup Series and landed a full-time seat in his sophomore season with Chip Ganassi Racing. Despite having a successful stint in NASCAR, years after retiring from the sport, the former Cup Series driver opened up about his &quot;biggest regret.&quot; During the podcast, the Joplin, Missouri, native told Kevin Harvick (via X):&quot;It's probably this way in life, but for sure, in what we have done, I wish I could do everything backwards. And what I mean by that is I wish I could have done TV first, because if I could have, when I went back to my career, I would have handled things completely different in whether it was interviews or what I found value in or seeing the other side of it, and I but at the same time, though, my biggest regret in racing is not enjoyable.&quot; [00:00 onwards]&quot;And you said that when you're go karting, even though your dad's yelling at you, and, you know, and there's, it's still fun, right? I mean, like, you're kind of hanging out with your buddies,&quot; he concluded.Jamie McMurray secured seven wins, 169 top-ten finishes, and 11 pole positions in 584 starts in his nearly two-decade-long career in the Cup Series. Also, he secured eight wins, 70 top-ten finishes, and three pole positions in 190 races in the Xfinity Series in a 14-year stint. Additionally, he has one win in the Truck Series in 25 races over his four-year career.&quot;I'm going to make a bold prediction&quot;: Kevin Harvick shared his pick for the upcoming Richmond Raceway raceNASCAR is heading to its 25th race of the 2025 season, scheduled on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at Richmond Raceway. Following the same, the former Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick shared his top pick for the Cook Out 400.Harvick picked the Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe to take home the win in the 300-mile race. Harvick picked Briscoe to secure his second win of the season because of the success achieved by Martin Truex Jr.'s replacement at the short track.“I'm going to make a bold prediction. I'm going to go with Chase Briscoe. I just think that they're I look back at you. This is always a great track for Truex [Martin Truex Jr.]. I know that they've kind of it seems like they've kind of figured out how to blend things together. So, it just seems like it might be a good track for them with all the momentum that they have in their past history there,” Kevin Harvick said [54:51] (via YouTube).The former Stewart-Haas Racing driver's co-host, Kaitlyn Vincie, picked Chase Briscoe's teammate Denny Hamlin to clinch his fifth win of the season.“I was going to go with Denny Hamlin,” Vincie said.Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick's co-host, Mamba Smith, picked Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman to secure his first win and land a spot in the playoffs.“Hendrick has been really good here. I'm going with Alex Bowman.”USA, MRN, HBO Max, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 will broadcast the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway live at 7:30 pm.