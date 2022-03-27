Former NASCAR driver reveals when his team owner Rick Hendrick toilet-papered his house

Any list mentioning NASCAR's top teams must feature Hendrick Motorsports. The team is named after its founder and owner Rick Hendrick, who is seen as one of the coolest and most composed team owners in NASCAR’s history.

Since the team's founding, it has been home to some of the best drivers in NASCAR, including seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, who retired from stock cars in 2020 and joined the IndyCars Series.

Former NASCAR driver Geoff Bodine was among the drivers who got the opportunity to race with Hendrick Motorsports.

Most drivers usually recall how their team owners celebrated wins, but Geoff Bodine's most prominent memory is of the time Rick Hendrick toilet-papered his house to celebrate a victory.

It looks somewhat laughable for someone of Hendrick's caliber to toilet paper someone's house, but that's exactly what happened after he found out his team won a race in Martinsville.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., also a former Hendrick Motorsports driver and a semi-retired driver, hosts his own podcast known as Dale Jr. Download it. The legendary driver stated how the events went down, saying:

“He and Linda were at a church conference in Greensboro, they weren’t even there (Martinsville) and we won. After the race didn’t have these things, so Rick didn’t even know he won. He didn’t even know he won, he called his mom up and said, ‘Ma, what happened at Martinsville?’ ‘Ricky, Ricky, he won the race, he won the race. So they (Rick and Linda) went to my house, and I was living just south of Greensboro and then toilet papered my house. That was a celebration.”

Where Hendrick Motorsports stand in the NASCAR Cup Series

Currently, NASCAR features seventeen teams in the Cup Series races. Hendrick Motorsports has recorded more wins than any other team.

Hendrick Motorsports has won 282 races. Petty Enterprises has the second-highest total, with 268 wins, but won their last race in April 1999 at Martinsville. Joe Gibbs Racing are third with 194 wins, winning their last race in September 2021.

The 2021 season was one of the best seasons for Hendrick Motorsports, collecting the most Cup wins as well as the Championship. The team has won three out of five races in 2022 so far.

