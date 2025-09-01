Former NASCAR driver reveals Xfinity garage anger over Connor Zilisch's 'illegal' Portland move

By Palak Gupta
Published Sep 01, 2025 16:45 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: United Rentals 300 Qualifying - Source: Imagn
Connor Zilisch at Daytona International Speedway on Feb 15, 2025. Image: Imagn

Kenny Wallace has claimed that NASCAR Xfinity Series crew chiefs were upset and texting him from the pit box during the race after Connor Zilisch's 'illegal escape route' move at Portland International Raceway.

Zilisch won last Saturday's (August 30) Pacific Office Automation 147 from the pole position after leading 70 of 78 laps. The JR Motorsports rookie won both stages and held the lead after a chaotic overtime restart. However, he used the penalty lane to escape the messy restarts twice, which gave him an advantage over other drivers.

Wallace explained the crew chiefs' reaction in a video posted on X.

"Crew chiefs were texting me from the pit box yesterday in the Xfinity race. So, they're upset that Connor Zilich went through an escape route and won the race. So, what's going on right now is there's a group of people in the garage area. They're calling me, my hand on the Bible," Wallace said.
"They're saying, 'there's no way this kid's legal. There's no way Connor Zilich is that much better than everybody,'" he added.
Wallace further compared the escape lane rule to the charter issue. Both were meant to ease concerns, but ended up changing the game too far.

He also echoed Zilisch's words and shared his take on the move.

"Don't hate the player, hate the game. So, that's my take," Wallace added.

Wallace also suggested an alternative and said NASCAR should have made the escape lane like the loop at Watkins Glen, where drivers have to stop before rejoining.

Meanwhile, Zilisch said he had practiced the penalty route and noticed it slowed him a little but did not hurt his overall speed. He planned to use it as a last resort during the race.

"Always my dream" - Connor Zilisch on supporting himself through racing

Connor Zilisch has set a new bar for an Xfinity Series rookie. The 19-year-old has won seven races and shown stunning consistency and speed so far this season. He has also tallied eight wins in 24 starts, which is the most for a rookie in series history.

During an interview with FOX Sports, Zilisch reflected on turning his hobby into a successful career.

"I'm just a kid who grew up racing go-karts, not knowing that there was even a career to be made in racing. And I did it as a hobby growing up. When I found out that I could make a living doing this stuff, it was always my dream," Connor Zilisch said.

Connor Zilisch's six victories in seven races have also extended his top-5 streak to 13, ahead of the Xfinity Series' final regular season race at the WWT Raceway, which will also determine the regular season champion.

