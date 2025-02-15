Former NASCAR driver sets the record straight on Dale Jr.’s Daytona 500 decision: “That was the story in America”

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace has opined about Dale Jr.'s Daytona 500 entry, saying it was the highlight of the United States of America. This comes after Junior's JRM driver Justin Allgaier qualified for the season-opener crown jewel race, resulting in boundless excitement for the owner.

The 67th running of the Daytona 500 is around the corner. The stacked field of 41 NextGen machines will feature defending Xfinity Series champion Allgaier, who scripted history by giving Dale Jr. his first Daytona 500 entry as an owner.

Running in the elusive race as a team owner has been on Dale Jr.'s mind when he first expressed his interest in joining the pinnacle league in 2009. However, the desire never materialized until January 15, 2025, when he confirmed that JRM would attempt the Daytona 500.

With the team making it through to the final race on the first shot, former driver Kenny Wallace spoke on Dale Earnhardt Jr's excitement.

“Dale Jr. being that happy was the story in America. It was so exciting, and that’s exactly what NASCAR needed. They needed Dale Jr. to be a car owner,” Wallace said (6:27).

"We'll see how it all plays out. Will we see a bummer comes that would upset Junior and Kelley, but right now, Dale Jr.'s on a high. He's excited and I'm excited for him. So good job Junior, you really are helping the old people that don't like NASCAR that still watch it," he added.

It’s worth mentioning that Justin Allgaier failed to advance through the single-car qualifying, and his Daytona feat hung in the balance over Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johson’s Duel run, as both retired full-time drivers qualified as open cars. But after a promising showdown in the Duel, Allgaier has locked Dale Jr.'s #40 Chevy for a P19 start.

Dale Jr. makes his feelings known about being a Cup Series team owner

Dale Jr. and Kelley have co-owned JR Motorsports since 2005. Under their ownership, the North Carolina-based outfit has clinched four Xfinity Series championships and 88 wins.

However, Junior kept his inclination to become a Cup Series race owner at bay for over a decade. Thus, during a recent conversation with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, the legendary driver opened up about the overflowing emotions on fielding a Cup car.

"It's really emotional. I had no idea that it was going to feel the way it feels having not ever been in this situation and just didn't know that it was going to be as emotional as it's been," Junior said.

"But I think that maybe I wanted to be a Cup owner even worse than I thought, which I wanted a lot... maybe I want it more than I even realized,” he added.

While Dale Jr.'s sister Kelley are about to register their first Cup Series race entry, the brother-sister duo has left the door open for future Premier Level campaigns.

