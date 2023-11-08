Former NASCAR team owner dies aged 90

Former NASCAR Cup Series team owner and crew chief Leo Jackson Jr. passed away on Monday (November 6) aged 90.

Jackson Jr. was the owner of the iconic green-and-white #33 Skoal Bandit driven by Harry Gant in the '80s and '90s. As per Frontstretch, his passing was confirmed by a listing on the Groce Funeral Home website in Arden, N.C.

Leo Jackson Jr. along with his brother Richard and father, Leo Sr., entered the NASCAR Cup Series in 1985 under the Jackson Bros. Motorsports banner. However, after Richard's departure from the team in the '90s, they named themselves Leo Jackson Motorsport, until they were bought by Andy Petree in 1997.

Andy Petree continued with Andy Petree Racing until 2004 when it was auctioned off to Kevin Harvick Inc. which has since been merged into Richard Childress Racing.

Ryan Blaney credits his father post his NASCAR championship

Blaney was crowned the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion on Sunday in Phoenix. After his win, the 2023 champion claimed that his father had envisioned him winning the title.

Speaking with ESPN, Ryan Blaney said:

"We were pretty down and Dad said to me, 'I can see the path.' We won at Talladega, so we're in the Round of 8, and after, Dad just said to me, 'Now I can really see it. I can see the path to a championship.'"

Ryan also elaborated on how his father reacted after he won the NASCAR Cup Series title on Sunday and added:

"He said, 'Now that path is lit up... You went down the path, you made it through the gate and now you are here, with a chance to win a championship.' He believed it all along and he made me believe it, too."

He continued:

"I truly believed going into that race at Phoenix, and when I found myself getting too emotional, too fired up, running the risk of making a mistake because my emotions or the moment got the best of me, I could hear Dad in my head and I could hear Roger on my radio."

"I think we all talk a big game about treating this race like just another race, but that was so intense, no way that was just another race."

Blaney had lost ground to title contender Kyle Larson with 30 laps to go after the final pit stop. He had to grind out a move to secure the title win on Sunday from the Chevrolet driver.