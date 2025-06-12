Former NASCAR team owner pleads guilty to federal tax charges over a debt to the IRS - Reports 

Former NASCAR team owner Ron Devine reportedly pleaded guilty to the IRS for failing to pay payroll taxes. This happened on Wednesday, June 11, days ahead of this year’s lone point-paying Cup Series race in Mexico City.

Devine, a native of Virginia, was the owner and president of BK Racing, a full-time chartered team that entered the NASCAR Cup Series in 2012, only to file for bankruptcy six years later. The organization was known for fielding drivers like Gray Gaulding and J. J. Yeley.

According to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, who reported the news through a recent post on X. He wrote,

“Former Cup team owner Ron Devine pleaded guilty today in federal court (the plea hearing had been postponed a few times). No sentencing date listed yet. Actual plea agreement still sealed.”

Per court reports, instead of paying off the IRS, Devine allegedly transferred funds to other businesses (that he owned), also using a part of it to settle BK Racing’s expenses. Latest rulings state that he was released on bond following his guilty plea. However, he could be sentenced to a maximum of five years in jail and fined $250,000 in case of failure to pay.

As per Yahoo Sports, the federal court approved a lawsuit filed against BK Racing by Front Row Motorsports earlier this year, as per reports. Back in 2016, BK Racing reportedly sold one of its charters to FRM for $2 million, promising that there were no debts attached to it.

However, BK Racing reportedly owed the bank over $9 million under that charter, which they didn’t reveal at the time. Front Row Motorsports agreed to pay $2.1 million, while Devine and his business partner, Michael DiSeveria, were asked to pay the remaining balance, with interest.

NASCAR veteran reflects on Ram Trucks entering the Truck Series ahead of the sport’s long-awaited trip to Mexico

While NASCAR prepared for the upcoming Viva Mexico 250 Cup Series race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Ram Trucks announced their plans to enter the Craftsman Truck Series as a manufacturer starting in 2026. As mentioned by CEO Tim Kuniskis, their goal is to compete at the Cup level.

Series veteran and 23XI Racing owner Denny Hamlin thinks that it’s a step in the right direction. Currently, there are about 12 teams but only three manufacturers (Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota) in the sport. This makes the distribution of resources difficult for the OEMs.

“They have to pick and choose where they spend those resources,” Hamlin said in a statement (via GP Fans). “The more manufacturers you have, the more money that flows down to the teams that would make the business model somewhat more viable."

Denny Hamlin is one of the winningest drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series, with 57 victories to his name. His latest win came last week at Michigan International Speedway. Next up on the NASCAR calendar is the Viva Mexico 250 on Sunday, June 16. However, Hamlin's participation is not confirmed yet owing to the birth of his child. Fans can watch it on Prime Video, 3 pm ET onwards, or listen to live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

