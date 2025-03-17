Former SHR crew chief lets his emotions flow after Josh Berry’s maiden Cup Series triumph

On Sunday, Josh Berry took his maiden win in the Cup Series driving for the oldest team in the championship, Wood Brothers Racing at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Pennzoil 400. Former Stewart-Haas Racing Crew Chief Rodney Childers came out and expressed his joy at Berry's first win.

The 2024 Cup Series was Josh Berry's first full-time season in the stock car championships as he drove for the Stewart Haas Racing team. However, at the end of last year, Tony Stewart along with Haas decided to dissolve the Cup Series team and put the charters up for sale.

Rodney Childers won the Cup Series championship with Kevin Harvick as his Crew Chief. As the NASCAR driver retired at the end of the 2023 season, Childers became full-time debutant Josh Berry's Crew Chief for the 2024 season at SHR. With Rodney’s former driver winning his maiden Cup Series win, the Crew Chief came out and let his emotions flow.

Rodney Childers shared a tweet on social media platform X as he congratulated Josh Berry and Wood Brothers Racing for the win at the Pennzoil 400. The Crew Chief reacted to a video of Berry reflecting on the race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in a post-race interview. Childers’ tweet read,

“So so happy and proud for @joshberry and happy for the @woodbrothers21 .. I knew it was just a matter of time. They are a great race team!”

Rodney Childers currently works at Spire Motorsport as the Crew Chief of the #7 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley.

“Really Special”: Wood Brothers Racing Co-owner on Josh Berry's win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Josh Berry's win at the Pennzoil 400 was the 101st win for WBR in the Cup Series. The team is owned by the children and grandchildren of Glen Wood. Co-owner Eddie Wood came out after the race and detailed what it meant to him and the team as Berry won his maiden Cup series race. He said,

“When things click, they click. I’ve been doing this since I was a kid. I was there when David Pearson and Leonard Wood, my uncle, hooked up. That clicked instantly, like right off the bat. This feels like everything is clicking.” (via Speedway Digest)

I’m probably not answering your question, but it feels good to win the hundredth one last year with Harrison. It was good for him, good for us to get that one, actually to get it. Now to get the next one is just a really big deal to us. Really special.”

Josh Berry, who found himself without a team for 2025 after SHR’s dissolution, signed for the historic Wood Brothers Racing team as the sole entry for the season. Harrison Burton won the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 to end the six-year winless drought for the team and won the 100th race for WBR.

