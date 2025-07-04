Former Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen compares Chicago circuit to Australia’s Gold Coast

Shane van Gisbergen, a three-time Australian Supercars champion now racing in NASCAR believes that the Chicago Street Course is similar to the Gold Coast circuit in Australia in terms of the 90-degree corners and street course feel. He mentioned Chicago is different, particularly with Turn 1 and Turn 5 having no runoff and concrete walls right there at the critical braking zones.

Ad

The Trackhouse driver noted that mistakes will be more devastating on this type of track and that it is more intimidating than other venues.

This lack of runoff is different from many other street circuits, which creates a high-risk, high-reward scenario for racing in Chicago. SVG also stated that he sees similarities between the Chicago track and certain areas of the Adelaide street circuit, another well-known, familiar Australian venue, but Chicago’s track and overall experience is unique.

Ad

Trending

He explained that, having grown up racing street circuits in Supercars, he is used to leaving very little space between walls and understands what’s needed for track precision. That provides him with an advantage over many NASCAR racers who tend to lack experience on street courses.

During a media availability, van Gisbergen said:

“It's a bit like Gold Coast in some ways… like the 90-degree corners and stuff, and Adelaide in some sections. But yeah, it's different in its own way. The hardest part here is the no runoff… like turn one and turn five, going straight into a wall at the biggest braking zones, is pretty daunting. So yeah, normally you have runoff in the tricky corners, so that's probably the hardest part about this place.”

Ad

Shane van Gisbergen is an incredibly talented professional racing driver from New Zealand, best known for his success in the Australian Supercars Championship and his recent jump to NASCAR. He is widely recognized as one of the most skilled drivers overall and is known as one of the most versatile touring car racers.

SVG has a skilled and aggressive driving style and has won numerous races and podiums, seamlessly adapting to both street circuits and traditional tracks. In 2025, he moved to the NASCAR Cup Series as a full-time driver with Trackhouse Racing.

Ad

Shane van Gisbergen on his unforgettable NASCAR debut in Chicago that stunned the world

Shane van Gisbergen made a stunning NASCAR Cup Series debut at the 2023 Chicago Street Course, winning the race and instantly making history. Driving the No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 program, van Gisbergen started third and skillfully navigated the 78-lap event, overtaking top drivers like Justin Haley and Chase Elliott to claim victory. Recalling the event he said (via ESPN):

Ad

"It changed my life 180 degrees."

"It doesn't feel like it's been two years. But so much has happened since then. Yeah, amazing. We had a really strong car there last year, too, and had the potential to win it again. I'm looking forward to getting back there. Obviously, I wouldn't be here if it weren't for that track. So, it's a pretty cool and special place," Shane van Gisbergen continued.

His win marked the first time since 1963 that a driver won on their Cup Series debut, and Shane van Gisbergen became the first New Zealander to win a NASCAR Cup race, describing the experience as life-changing and a dream come true.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.