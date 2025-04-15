Former Xfinity champion Cole Custer shares an adorable picture with wife and son at Bristol

Former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Cole Custer has tweeted an adorable picture of his family at the Bristol Motor Speedway. He captioned the photo, "Pre-race with my family."

Ad

Custer was the champion of the Xfinity Series in 2023. He is married to Kari Witt Custer, who is an entrepreneur from Lincoln, Nebraska. The picture shows his family in front of the fan-filled stands at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Kari Custer can regularly be spotted in the paddock supporting her husband. The couple has a baby son, Callahan Brian Custer, born on August 4, 2024. The couple met in 2019 through a friend and married in January 2023. The 27-year-old driver finished 29th at Bristol.

Cole Custer and Kari Custer at an award show in Nashville - Source: Imagn

Cole Custer drove for the Stewart-Haas Racing team in the Xfinity Series, where he became the champion in 2023. John Custer, his father, is the president of the Stewart-Haas Racing team and also the COO of the Haas Formula 1 team.

Ad

Custer races for Haas Factory Team in the NASCAR Cup series in the car No. 41. He has 15 career wins at the Xfinity level and has won once in the Cup Series at Kentucky Speedway in 2020. He is currently ranked 35th in the 2025 season with 85 points.

Cole Custer finished 29th in the Food City 500

Cole Custer finished 29th in the Food City 500 race at the Bristol Motor Speedway. He won at this track in the Xfinity Series last season. He started in 33rd position for the race and could make overtakes early on and get up to 29th place within the first 15 laps.

Ad

NASCAR Xfinity: Custer's win in the Food City 300 in 2024- Source: Imagn

The driver finished the first stage in 36th place as passing became difficult. The first stage was entirely caution-free, and Custer was put a lap down halfway through the stage. From there, it was tough to battle it out with the tightness in the middle of the corner.

Ad

Custer finished the second stage 34th, gaining only two places after the first. He was able to battle his way in the final 250 laps of the race. He ground his way to a 29th-place finish in the latter stages.

The NASCAR Cup Series does not race this weekend due to the Easter holiday. The next race weekend is scheduled at the Talladega Superspeedway from April 25 to 27.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiten Dutta Hiten Dutta

19 years old

Gurgaon Know More