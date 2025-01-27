"Fortunately we didn’t get into trouble": Roger Penske expresses sigh of relief over Team Penske's Rolex 24 result

Roger Penske’s team emerged victorious in this year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway, marking its second straight win in the prestigious endurance event. Brazilian driver Felipe Nasr defeated teammate Tom Blomqvist with his No. 7 car under the banner of the Porsche Penske Motorsport team by merely 1.335 seconds.

Penske was relieved that his drivers did not take each other out during the battle. Recalling a duel between his drivers with less than 20 minutes to go, the 87-year-old automotive tycoon said in an interview,

“We didn’t talk to them about not racing each other, but obviously these guys are racers and fortunately we didn’t get into trouble.”

This victory marks the continuation of a series of successes for Roger Penske that started with Josef Newgarden winning the Indianapolis 500 last year and extended through October when Porsche Penske Motorsport won the 2024 IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship.

To top it off, Joey Logano brought Penske his third straight NASCAR Cup Series championship title as a team owner on November 10, 2024. Lauding his team for their most recent win, Penske, a NASCAR Hall of Famer, said,

“Terrific job by the whole team, when you think about all the drivers we had, they ran strong all day. And the cars, this Porsche car we have has just been amazing.”

Notably, it was Team Penske’s 20th overall triumph in the 24 Hours of Rolex.

Porsche Penske Motorsport driver goes candid following emotional Daytona victory

For Felipe Nasr, winning the event this year meant a lot. Firstly, he was the one to spearhead Roger Penske’s back-to-back victory in the Rolex 24; secondly, it was his 11th win in IMSA.

“I like winning, that’s all, and that’s what I’m here for,” Nasr said during an interview with NBC Sports. “I’m proud I did it again back to back. Incredible work by everybody at Porsche Penske Motorsport. The two cars run very strong all the way to the end, and hey, it’s never over ‘tll it’s over. So I did everything I could behind the wheel to get ourselves set up.”

For Nasr, the toughest challenge came from fellow racer and teammate Matt Campbell. However, he survived several hit-and-run attempts from Campbell during the concluding laps and held on to the lead.

“It’s just an incredible, incredible feeling. I just cried in the car. I don’t know what to say. Incredible.”

Needless to say, this achievement marks a great start for the Mooresville-based organization in 2025. Next is Team Penske’s bid to defend its 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

The first race of the season is scheduled for February 2. Fans can watch it on FOX from 8 pm ET onwards or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

