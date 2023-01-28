Four-time Indy 500 winner ruled out of 2023 NASCAR season opener

Four-time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves recently expressed his desire to debut in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Despite months of speculation that he might drive for The Money Team Racing in the Daytona 500, Castroneves confirmed that he will not attempt the 2023 Great American Race. His announcement came during media availability ahead of the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

However, the Brazilian-born driver also confirmed that he will be at the Daytona 500 as a spectator and would still like to run at NASCAR’s biggest race next year. Though, it hasn’t yet been confirmed where and with which team he will race.

NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC Four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves says he won't race the Daytona 500 this year but remainns interested in running the event and might attend this year. Story: nascar.nbcsports.com/2023/01/26/hel… Four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves says he won't race the Daytona 500 this year but remainns interested in running the event and might attend this year. Story: nascar.nbcsports.com/2023/01/26/hel…

On Thursday at Rolex 24 Media Day, Castroneves revealed the two reasons why he was ruled out for the Great American Race. Those were his lack of experience in racing NASCAR cars and a lack of testing.

“Unfortunately for me, lack of experience, no testing. A lot of things. I believe it would be a little bit tough throwing myself in such a short notice, and to go in a place that you’ve got to race yourself into it. So as of right now, yes, it’s not going to happen.”

He continued:

“But we did have an opportunity. We just got to elaborate a little bit more to give me a little more experience on that. So there is more things to come ahead of us. But as of right now, I want to focus on the IndyCar program as well and (the Rolex 24 at Daytona).”

Superstar Racing Experience @SRXracing Vamos lá Hélio!



Helio Castroneves returns to SRX for Motor Mile on July 27th, Berlin on August 3rd, and Lucas Oil on August 17th. Vamos lá Hélio!Helio Castroneves returns to SRX for Motor Mile on July 27th, Berlin on August 3rd, and Lucas Oil on August 17th. https://t.co/U8fnjTFuwL

Castroneves made a handful of starts in Tony Stewart’s Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) in 2022. His SEO for SRX, Don Hawk, offered him a deal that if he managed to win, Hawk would try and help him get a NASCAR ride in 2023. The 47-year-old quickly found a win at Five Flags Speedway over Bubba Pollard and Ryan Newman.

The Money Team Racing continues to look for a driver to attempt the NASCAR’s Daytona 500

Helio Castroneves is currently out of the picture, but The Money Team Racing is still looking for a driver to attempt the 2023 Daytona 500.

According to Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern, the team is currently exploring the possibility of hiring an IndyCar driver, Conor Daly. He made his NASCAR Cup Series debut with #50 Chevrolet last year at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

The organization entered the Daytona 500 as one of the Open teams, meaning that they would have to attempt to qualify for one of the four available spots for non-charted cars. Last year, they successfully qualified with Kaz Grala and finished the race at P26 at Daytona International Speedway.

