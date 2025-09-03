FOX Broadcaster backs motorsports producer's criticism of potential Huntsville Quarter Midget Association shutdown

Fox Broadcaster Mike Joy shed light on a potential closure of Huntsville Quarter Midget Association (HQMA). He shared an X post by fellow motorsports producer Matthew Dillner, who criticized the move as 'completely unfair,' seeing how baseball and soccer fields receive government funding while motorsports are usually left out.HQMA faces a shutdown after its lease was denied beyond 2025. Established in 1964, the track has been a hub for grassroots racing in Alabama since moving to its current site in 2003.The track also hosts the NASCAR Youth Series and Dixie Shootout Regional Series. Madison County officials apparently had disputes with HQMA over lease rates and hinted at a land swap with the City of Huntsville. The premises were initially shut down in March, but a temporary deal was made to see out the remainder of the 2025 season.However, any attempt at an extension seems futile. Noting the same, Dillner shared his blunt remarks on the matter. Joy reposted his argument with the following caption:&quot;This is crushing. Matt asks a great question here.&quot;&quot;Government will actually fund baseball and soccer fields. Why do they shun racing? This read is eye opening and completely unfair. Do better @Go2HuntsvilleAL. This is crushing to the local youth racing scene (@nascaryouth),&quot; Diller's post read.Huntsville Quarter Midget Association had offered to pay an increased lease rate of $1200 from 2026 onwards, but council officials have rejected their plea.Huntsville Quarter Midget Association president reveals conflict with county officialsHuntsville Quarter Midget Association president Robert Killian shared that he initially believed the lease cancellation was tied to a land transfer to the city, but later learned of conflicting stories from city officials. Reports suggested that it would be years before the city could eventually own the land.&quot;They sent the letter and we all thought they were cancelling the lease so they could transfer ownership to the city. [County officials] said that the city wanted the property immediately and that we had to be off of it. Several people in the HQMA had talked with the city and they said that’s not the case, so we were very confused,” Killian said, via Libertyracingreview.com&quot;These kids racing aren’t ball players. They can’t just go somewhere else and start playing ball. It’s taking their sport away from them. The track means the world to me, and I do everything I can to support it and make it better,” he added.Losing Huntsville Quarter Midget Association would force families to travel outside the state for their kids' racing endeavors. NASCAR drivers like Jeff Gordon and Kyle Larson had their roots in quarter midget racing, further underscoring the loss of such a facility for up-and-coming racers in the region.