FOX NASCAR’s Mike Joy set to perform his 45th Daytona 500 announcer duties in February 2024

Mike Joy is a veteran NASCAR announcer known for his long-standing career in motorsports broadcasting. He has been a pivotal figure in bringing NASCAR races to viewers for several decades. Joy's contributions to the sport and his role as a lead announcer have solidified his reputation as one of the most respected voices in NASCAR coverage.

Joy will be the lead announcer for the 2024 Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 18 at 2:30 pm ET, with longtime NASCAR drivers Clint Bowyer and recently retired 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick alongside him as analysts. The event will mark his 45th Daytona 500 and 21st for FOX Sports as announcer.

Joy has been associated with various networks over the years, but he is most notably recognized for his work with FOX Sports, where he served as a play-by-play announcer for their NASCAR broadcasts. He has been broadcasting NASCAR races for FOX Sports since 2001. He was in the booth alongside Darrel Waltrip and Larry McReynolds for the first 15 years of his career at FOX.

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season officially kicks-off with the Daytona 500 in Feb. Two weeks after the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race gave fans their first taste of racing in 2024, the 66th edition of Daytona 500 is set to put NASCAR front and center.

Mike Joy’s favorite and memorable Daytona 500

The Daytona 500 is one of the most prestigious and well-known events in the Cup Series. Held annually at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, it marks the beginning of the NASCAR racing season.

When Mike Joy’s was asked about his favorite Daytona 500, he said (via newsjournalonline.com):

“Whenever anybody says, ‘What’s your favorite Daytona 500?’ My answer is always, ‘The next one’ because there’s always so much to look forward to.”

Throughout his tenure, Mike Joy has covered numerous NASCAR events, including the iconic Daytona 500, where he has been the lead announcer for many editions of the race.

Joy’s insightful commentary, ability to capture the excitement of racing have made him a familiar and beloved voice among NASCAR fans. His expertise, smooth delivery, and deep understanding of the sport have made him a fan-favorite among NASCAR enthusiasts.