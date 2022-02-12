Fox Nation to reportedly sponsor car at Daytona 500 for subscriber push, air docuseries like Netflix's 'Drive to Survive'

American video streaming service Fox Nation is putting money into the Daytona 500 to increase its streaming scope and subscriber count. The video streaming platform is sponsoring a car from Spire Motorsports, one of the teams in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The #77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will run a Fox Nation graphics package as it takes to the track on February 20 at the Daytona International Speedway. Landon Cassill will drive the car in the upcoming Cup Series race.

Fox Nation will debut its own series, The Road to Daytona, documenting the team’s lead-up to the race.



Fox Nation is taking a cue from video streaming giant Netflix, which achieved success with the docuseries "Formula 1: Drive to Survive". The series provided Formula 1 with a popularity boost in the United States.

On similar lines, Fox Nation will launch its own series, "The Road to Daytona," which will be documenting the team's leadership in the race.

The first two episodes of the docuseries are scheduled to be released on Monday. The third episode will be based on the recently concluded race at the LA Memorial Coliseum. The fourth and final episode will be based on behind the scenes with Spire Motorsports at the Daytona 500, which will premiere on February 25.

Fox will broadcast Daytona 500 next weekend

The company bets that its sponsorship, as well as docuseries (included with the 30-day free trial discount code), will help drive subscriptions to the service. The Fox News morning show Fox & Friends Weekend will also appear on Speedway on Sunday that weekend.

Fox Nation is owned by Fox News and was launched in 2018. The platform includes a repetition of primetime shows, as well as other programs hosted by some of Fox’s TV talent. It also boasts of original programs hosted by people like former HLN broadcaster Nancy Grace. The platform also carries some entertainment programs, especially the re-launch of the reality series "Cops", which began last year.

Subscriber numbers are not yet known, though research firm Moffett Nathanson estimates there are over 1 million subscribers. The company has been aggressive in its recent promotional campaigns, which include free 1-year registrations of serving and veteran members of the armed forces as well as first responders.

