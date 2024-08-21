"Fox would never" - NASCAR fans react as NBC reportedly tests new broadcasting format

NASCAR recently announced a trial run for a different format of broadcasting. The current format allows the broadcast to switch to a full-screen commercial while the race is ongoing, however, a NASCAR insider has reported that changes might be in order.

The current structure of broadcasting features Fox Sports as the primary broadcaster for the first 16 points races. The remaining 20 races, including the playoffs, are broadcast by NBC. The broadcast is usually interrupted by mid-race commercials after completion of stages, and sometimes when the race is under caution.

According to the Sports Business Journal's Adam Stern, NBC Sports will test their new ad broadcasting method at Daytona, Atlanta, and Talladega's Cup Series races, featuring split-screen ads and not breaking the viewers from the broadcast during green flag action. Stern wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

Trending

"@NBCSports is experimenting with how it displays ads during NASCAR races, with a plan to show no full-screen commercials during green-flag action at the upcoming races at Daytona, Atlanta and Talladega."

Expand Tweet

Several fans expressed their enthusiasm for the trial run, backing NBC for trying out the new method. One fan wrote:

"Fox would never"

Expand Tweet

"Wow what a great move! The fact that this hasn't been a thing for years is absolutely baffling," another fan said.

"I love it! I've said this for a while. I'm more likely to keep watching the screen if you do side by side. Otherwise, I'm on my phone," a fan wrote.

However, some fans questioned the practicality of such a trial. One fan wrote:

"How is that going to work? NBC is obligated to give the local affiliates a certain number of local breaks per hour. Those could fall during green flag racing"

Expand Tweet

"Would be hard to do. Especially if on NBC. They are required to give stations a local break once or twice an hour. So, you would still have full-screen ads during green flag racing. Unless local breaks are regulated to stage breaks," another fan claimed.

NASCAR's current media rights deal is set to expire at the end of the 2024 season. However, a new $7.7 billion media rights deal was signed by NASCAR earlier this year, amounting to $1.1B each year for seven years (2025-2031).

NASCAR President shed light on new media rights deal

The new media rights deal will feature NASCAR races on streaming platforms for the first time in the sport's history.

Of the 38 events on the schedule, 5 races will be exclusively featured on Amazon Prime Video, including the practice and qualifying sessions in the first half of the season.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps shed light on the new media rights deal. He said (via Fox):

"Our goal was to secure long-term stability with an optimized mix of distribution platforms and innovative partners that would allow us to grow the sport while delivering our product to fans wherever they are."

"These agreements demonstrate the staying power of our sport and the consistent, large-scale audience it delivers. This landmark deal underscores our collective growth opportunity to drive engagement across this diverse collection of platforms — whether on broadcast, cable, or direct-to-consumer," President Phelps added

The new media rights deal is reportedly a 40% increase from the previous agreement, which was around $820 million a year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback