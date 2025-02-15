Fox reports 12% increase in viewership as 1,800,000 people tune in to watch the duels ahead of the Daytona 500

According to a report by FOX Sports, 1.8 million viewers watched Thursday’s duels on FS1, marking a staggering 12 percent rise from last year. So this year’s Daytona 500 could be looking at a home run, as far as viewership is concerned.

Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic relayed the numbers through a recent post on X. He wrote:

“Per Fox Sports, 1.8 million viewers watched last night's Duels on FS1, up 12% from last year. The Duels were also the highest for the event since 2018, was the No. 1 sports telecast of the day, and helped make FS1 the top cable-sports network in viewership in primetime.”

2025 will mark the 67th running of the annual Daytona 500, known to kick off seasons since 1982. The famed 500-miler will be held this coming Sunday, February 16, and televised on FOX from 1:30 pm ET. Fans can listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

William Byron, the reigning champion of the crown jewel event, is all set for a back-to-back sweep. During a post-practice interview, the Hendrick Motorsports ace said his car will be faster than last year.

“I mean last year, we just kind of made the best with the backup car situation. I feel like the backup cars have come a long way since then,” Byron said (via Speedway Digest). “We didn't really have the most speed, but we were in just good positions and we handled well through the race.”

“I feel like this car has a lot more speed. I'm just excited and optimistic for that because I think that's going to help us a lot in the race,” he added.

But rain caused trouble canceling Thursday night’s Truck Series practice and pushing the Cup Series race backward by an hour. Byron finished inside the top five in the rain-shortened practice alongside teammate and former Cup Series champion, Chase Elliott.

Joe Gibbs Racing newcomer bags milestone achievement for Toyota ahead of the 2025 Daytona 500

Chase Briscoe, who joined Joe Gibbs Racing this year, won the pole for his upcoming Daytona 500 bid. His No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Camry was the fastest in both qualifying rounds at Daytona International Speedway.

Notably, it was Toyota’s first pole position for the Daytona 500. Needless to say, Briscoe was elated. He said:

“What an unbelievable way to start off the year! It’s unbelievable to start off with Toyota and be able to deliver them the first of anything when they’ve already accomplished so much, it’s pretty cool. To think that I’m going to start on the pole of the ‘Great American Race’ with honestly the ultimate great American brand in Bass Pro Shops is unbelievable. I just can’t thank Coach Gibbs enough and the entire Joe Gibbs Racing organization."

Briscoe finished his previous season 14th in points, picking three top-fives and nine top-10s. His lone win of the year came at Darlington Speedway on September 1, 2024.

11 drivers wheeling Toyota Camry cars made Thursday night’s duels, marking a record number for Toyota Racing Development (TRD), Toyota’s in-house tuning shop founded in 1954.

