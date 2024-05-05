FOX's Jamie Little impressed by Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott's crew chiefs synergy: "So good; thanks for posting"

NASCAR presenter Jamie Little recently expressed her admiration for Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott's crew chiefs for their humble actions.

Cliff Daniels' NASCAR career as a crew chief has been short, yet successful. The 35-year-old was first appointed as a crew chief for Hendrick Motorsports' No. 48 car, which was driven by seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson at the time.

Daniels moved over to the No. 5 team shortly after in the 2021 season, partnering alongside Kyle Larson. The duo was an instant hit, as they went on to deliver one of the most dominant campaigns in recent history. Larson won 10 races in 2021 and was crowned the Cup Series champion for the first time in his career.

Meanwhile, Chase Elliott's crew chief Alan Gustafson has witnessed a similar career trajectory. Having previously partnered with the likes of Kyle Busch and Jeff Gordon, Gustafson was paired with a rookie Chase Elliott in 2016, and the duo bore fruit as Elliott went on to win the NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2020.

Despite their accomplishments, Daniels and Gustafson remain grounded, actively participating in pit stops to support their drivers and the pit crew.

In a recent clip posted by Hendrick Motorsports' Instagram handle, both the crew chiefs were spotted helping supply tires for the pit crew and then spotting their drivers out of the pit box.

That left Fox Sports' presenter and pit reporter Jamie Little impressed by their hands-on approach. She wrote in the comments:

"So good. Thanks for posting these for those who don't realise these types of inner workings of a team. 💪"

Jamie Little's Instagram comment

Kyle Larson pumped up for "the double" attempt

This season, Kyle Larson aims to join the exclusive ranks of drivers who have completed "the double" – finishing both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

Speaking of his preparations for the event, Larson recently told The Associated Press:

"I mean, for sure I’m excited. I’m not like, overly anxious at the same time. I think I’ve known it’s been coming for a couple of years now, and just, you’ve got to be ready to get out there and get going."

Former Cup champion Kurt Busch was the last driver to attempt the Double in 2014. However, it is only the NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart who completed this grueling challenge back in 2003.

Larson leads the NASCAR Cup Series standings after 11 races. He has five top-5 finishes, including a victory in Las Vegas with 410 points.