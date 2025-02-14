Fox’s near-$500,000-per-30-sec Daytona 500 advertisement slots fly off the shelf in record time: Reports

Fox Sports has sold out its advertisement slots for the upcoming Daytona 500 at an unprecedented speed. Some advertisers paid over $500,000 for a 30-second slot, while most secured spots in the $400,000 to $450,000 range. The network’s strong advertising market and recent Super Bowl coverage contributed to the rapid sell-out.

According to Sports Business Journal, Fox Sports sold all its ad slots for the Daytona 500 by December, the earliest in the event’s history. Brian Herbst, NASCAR’s EVP and chief media & revenue officer claimed that the early sell-out signals strong commercial momentum for the sport.

Fox's revenue from these ads is undisclosed, but sources confirm that multiple brands spent over $500,000 for a 30-second commercial. The Daytona 500’s ad rates are significantly lower than the $8 million price tag for a 30-second spot during Super Bowl LIX.

New advertisers for this year’s race include Airbnb, Meta, and Chipotle. Toyota, Chevy, and Chili’s will also run ads, with Toyota set to debut the first of nine racing-focused commercials for the 2025 NASCAR season. The automaker’s “Big 3” ad highlights its three-team NASCAR lineup - 23XI Racing, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Legacy Motor Club.

The automotive and pharmaceutical sectors remain key contributors to Fox’s ad revenue, while Wendy’s will return, representing the strong presence of the quick-service restaurant (QSR) category in NASCAR advertising.

Fox’s ad sell-out was driven partly by changes in NASCAR’s media rights agreements. Starting this year, NASCAR expanded its broadcast partnerships from two to four networks. Fox’s Cup Series inventory was reduced from 16 races in the last cycle to 12 in the new one, which lasts until 2031.

Fox’s main broadcast channel will air only five races in 2025, while FS1 will handle the remaining seven. The reduced number of races available for advertisers increased competition for ad slots, driving early sales.

Meanwhile, The CW will begin airing NASCAR’s Xfinity Series this season, attracting its advertisers. This includes Progressive Insurance, Golden Corral, Xfinity, and Credit One Bank.

Fox Sports’ Advanced Technology in Daytona 500 Broadcast

Fox Sports is introducing new technology to enhance the Daytona 500 broadcast. The network will use Cosm super-wide-angle cameras, similar to those used during the Super Bowl, to capture wider shots of the 2.5-mile track. A heavy-lift drone with a full-size camera and lens will also be deployed for improved aerial coverage.

As sourced via TV technology, Fox will integrate NASCAR’s optically generated tracking data into its SportsMEDIA Technology (SMT) graphics, enhancing race analytics and visuals. This year marks the first Daytona 500 under Fox Sports’ new seven-year media contract with NASCAR. Despite shifts in broadcasting rights, Michael Davies, Fox Sports’ EVP of technical and field operations, stated that their production approach remains largely the same. Fox Sports will continue to produce its NASCAR coverage in 1080p HDR, with some feeds handed off to other networks.

Fox is expected to increase the number of double-box ads, which allow commercials to run alongside live race footage, making them more acceptable to NASCAR fans. The network aims to align ad breaks with natural pauses in the race, reducing interruptions.

