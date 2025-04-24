Frankie Muniz breaks silence on mental health post that catches attention from NASCAR to MrBeast

Frankie Muniz recently touched upon the controversial and chaotic Rockingham race and addressed the mental health post he shared after the Truck Series outing. Speaking on this, Muniz rued by saying how he was disappointed after 'everyone' wrote the story about him, but nobody knew why he wrote it.
Muniz recently sat with Kyle Dalton on the Beating and Banging podcast, where he discussed everything about NASCAR, including the Rockingham Speedway race that received attention from renowned names such as MrBeast. Speaking about how the race affected his mental health, and how he reacted to it, he said:
“I never expected for me to do a Tweet at three in the morning, and it becomes the front page of People Magazine and USA Today,” he admitted. “And everyone who's written stories about it, even that, they write it and nobody contacted me, right?" (24:55 onwards)
“Nobody knows what's going on in my head. Nobody knows why I wrote it, but they make it about my racing, or they make it about my team, or they make it about the Malcolm reunion, and it's not any of those things. There's factors of emotion from those things that go into why I wrote that tweet," he further added.
Muniz was mentally down after the Rockingham Speedway race where he faced an unfortunate wreck towards the end of the race. Ty Majeski, who was running behind Muniz, came from behind and hit the latter and wrecked him.
As a result of the wreck, Frankie Muniz lost control of his Truck and collected other drivers, including Brandon Jones. In the end, Muniz crawled back to finish the race in 23rd place. Following the completion of the race, Muniz shared an emotional mental health post on his social media account.
The post, interestingly, gained huge traction on social media and received engagement from renowned NASCAR personnel such as Daniel Suarez, Kenny Wallace, and the world's most popular YouTuber, MrBeast.
Frankie Muniz's 2025 NASCAR Truck Series campaign so far
Frankie Muniz is currently driving for Reaume Brothers Racing under full-time obligation in the Truck Series and is in charge of the #33 Ford F-150 Truck. He is currently in 24th place in the championship standings with 88 points after seven races.
In the first seven races, Muniz finished one race within the Top 10 (the Daytona Truck Series race), and then went on to have three DNFs. His average start position has been 26.714, and his average finish position has been 24.429.
Muniz, who became globally famous for his role in the 'Malcolm in the Middle' was one of the most popular child artists during his time, and one of Hollywood's "most bankable teens".