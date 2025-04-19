Frankie Muniz comes 100% clean on his ‘shameful’ Rockingham ordeal

NASCAR Truck Series driver Frankie Muniz endured a challenging outing at Rockingham Speedway during Friday’s Black's Tire 200. A mechanical issue sidelined the Reaume Brothers Racing driver early in the race, costing him several laps and resulting in a disappointing finish.

Ad

Muniz took the green flag at Rockingham Speedway from P30 and was gradually working his way through the field when trouble struck. The #33 Ford lost power steering during Stage 2, forcing the Reaume Brothers Racing driver to make an unscheduled pit stop.

The repairs cost him more than 15 laps, effectively ending his chances for a strong finish. After the race, the 39-year-old actor-turned-racer shared his thoughts on the frustrating day at The Rock.

Ad

Trending

"I started the second stage with no power steering, like ripped a hole in my hand. Probably the hardest thing I've ever done, but then we just finally came down, had to change the line. I think we went down like 17 or 18 laps.

"So like it's really hard to like be out there and like want to do competitive lap times when you're already kind of out of the race, you're kind of racing by yourself. So just trying to stay out of the way. You know it's a shame because like this truck was actually I think really good, really fast."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Muniz drove the #33 Ford across the start-finish line in P33 despite a challenging race. He further stated that had he not faced the power steering issue, he would have finished in the top 15.

Frankie Muniz, now in his rookie season in the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series, pilots the No. 33 Ford F-150 for Reaume Brothers Racing. Known to many as the star of Malcolm in the Middle and Agent Cody Banks, Muniz transitioned to professional racing after years in the entertainment industry. While he made his NASCAR debut in the Xfinity Series last year, the 2025 Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona officially marked the beginning of his full-time rookie campaign in the Truck Series.

Ad

Frankie Muniz looks ahead with optimism after tough Bristol outing

Frankie Muniz found himself in the middle of an on-track incident during the Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 11. On lap 53, Ty Majeski made contact with Muniz, causing both drivers to spin and collect Brandon Jones and Stewart Friesen in the process.

Despite facing criticism from fans and fellow competitors online, the Reaume Brothers Racing driver appeared to have taken the tough break at Bristol in stride.

Ad

"Bristol was not what we were going for. No practice or qualifying was obviously not ideal. I love my team @rbr_teams (Reaume Brothers Racing) and we are all working really hard. We'll be ready to prove it next week," he wrote on Instagram.

Catch the Malcolm in the Middle star in action in the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway on May 2. The broadcast will be available on FOX Sports 1 and SiriusXM.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vardaan Kochhar Vardaan grew up loving all kinds of sports—football, hockey, polo, even esports. But over time, motorsports stole his attention. He started with Formula One, drawn in by the speed and strategy, but soon found himself captivated by NASCAR.



What began as casual interest turned into a full-blown passion. He dived into the mechanics of racing, the personalities behind the wheel, and the thrilling world of stock cars, following every race with dedication.



When he’s not immersed in motorsports, Vardaan enjoys filmmaking and the magic of cinema. Storytelling, whether on screen or at the track, keeps his creativity fueled. Know More