Frankie Muniz joins hands with $1,500,000,000-worth lawyer's injury law firm for select NASCAR Truck races

NASCAR driver and American actor Frankie Muniz has announced a new sponsor for his rookie season. Morgan & Morgan, the largest injury law firm in the US, will back Muniz for four races in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Ad

Muniz starred in the popular TV series Malcolm in the Middle during the early 2000s and returned to racing in recent years after about a decade-long break. The Reaume Brothers Racing driver will sport the $1.5B-worth law firm’s black and yellow colors at Friday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Morgan & Morgan will sponsor the No. 33 Ford F-150 at three other races in Michigan (June 7), Lime Rock Park (June 28) and Indianapolis (July 24). Muniz shared a funny commercial with the firm's managing partner, Dan Morgan, on X and revealed his excitement to land such a big sponsor.

Ad

Trending

"Never thought I would make partner of a law firm [For The People]! Nevermind partner with America's Largest Injury Law Firm! As someone that watched every episode of "Suits", I know how big of a deal it is to have your name on the wall (Even if it's handwritten in for now)," Frankie Muniz wrote.

Ad

"Can't wait to race the Morgan & Morgan & Muniz truck this Friday night in Las Vegas and a bunch of other times during this NASCAR season. Actor, race car driver... Kind of a lawyer, what can't I do??" Frankie wrote further.

Muniz and the law firm headquartered in Orlando, Florida, will also support the Children’s Bear Program and donate to the Henry Ford Children’s Hospital in Detroit.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Additionally, More Core Diamond Drilling Services and Nugget Trap will sponsor the No. 33 Ford for 10 races this season.

"I hope to knock it out of the park" - Frankie Muniz on Morgan & Morgan sponsorship

Frankie Muniz debuted in the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series two years ago and finished fourth overall. Last year, he ran three Xfinity Series and four NASCAR Truck Series races. Muniz moved to full-time racing with Reaume Brothers Racing this year and landed his first top-10 finish in the Truck series during the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway. After a 26th-place finish in Atlanta, he currently ranks 16th in the overall points standings.

Ad

As part of the new partnership, Muniz will also create content for the law firm. Morgan & Morgan has previously sponsored NASCAR races for Richard Childress Racing drivers Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon.

"I hope to knock it out of the park for them by bringing more to the table. We filmed close to 15 mini commercials, and they’re really funny. I can tie in my racing and acting elements to the commercials," Frankie Muniz said via Forbes.

Ad

"Every time we get bigger companies that people recognize on my truck, it legitimizes our program," he added.

The third race for the NASCAR Truck Series, Ecosave 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, will start at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, March 14.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback