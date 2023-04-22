“I just have to win to make my dream come true”: Frankie Muniz looks forward to winning at Talladega Speedway

ARCA Menards Series rookie Frankie Muniz will compete in Saturday's General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway, hoping to maintain his strong start to the 2023 season.

After placing 11th in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway in February, Muniz took on his home track in Phoenix Raceway with ease. He finished sixth in the General Tire 150.

With two top-11 finishes under his belt, Muniz, the former 'Malcolm in the Middle' television actor, heads to the 2.66-mile Superspeedway in pursuit of his first career top-five finish.

"I had a dream last night that I was at Talladega today and that I won... Then I realized I AM racing at Talladega today. Now I just have to win to make my dream come true," Muniz shared on social media ahead of racing at Talladega Speedway.

Muniz has never turned a professional lap at Talladega Superspeedway, unlike at Daytona. But the Phoenix native has spent time in the simulator preparing for the 76 laps that await him on April 22.

In terms of his approach to the third ARCA Menards Series race of the season, Muniz intends to use the same strategy he had at Daytona. There, he kept his cool and waited for the opportunity to muscle to the front.

Who is Frankie Muniz?

Frankie Muniz

Frankie Muniz appeared in a hugely successful television sitcom and has been nominated for Emmys, Golden Globes, and plenty of other honors.

Muniz, 37, just signed on to compete full-time in the Rette Jones Racing #30 Ford Mustang car, a NASCAR-owned ARCA team, when the series begins in mid-February.

He, of course, played Malcolm in the hit television series 'Malcolm in the Middle'. Muniz has also appeared in the movies 'Big Fat Liar' and 'Agent Cody Banks', among many more. The actor-turned-racer, whose first love is cars and racing, couldn't keep his excitement at the possibility of racing in check.

"I am on Cloud 9. I've been very fortunate in my life to get to do a lot of cool things but this is something that I've wanted, literally, since I was five years old. I've reached in the past but I always knew I wanted to go Stock car racing," he said during an interview with TMZ Sports.

He continued:

"I wanted to race NASCAR so I'm thrilled to be in the ARCA Menards Series this year and finally get to announce it the other day. Felt really good 'cause it's something we've been talking about for a long time and here I am."

Frankie Muniz understands that he has a lot to learn as a newcomer to the circuit, but he's eager to get started. For the 37-year-old, this is his chance to realize his ambition, and he isn't going to pass it up without giving it everything.

