'Malcolm in the Middle' star Frankie Muniz raised eyebrows with his decision to compete in the NASCAR ARCA Series this season. However, the Hollywood star rarely looked out of place and impressed many in his rookie season.

His driving has now reportedly earned him an Xfinity Series seat with RSS Racing for the 2024 campaign according to Frontstretch.

Frankie Muniz finished 4th in points this season. This included some impressive performances that earned him one top-5 and eleven top-10 finishes. He also led the championship for a brief period.

The former 'Agent Cody Banks' actor will also drive in another series which has not been announced yet. The car that Muniz will drive has also not been confirmed either.

RSR previously announced that Ryan Sieg will return full-time to drive the No. 39 car in 2024. They also have No. 28 and 38 cars driving full-time in the Xfinity Series. Muniz has previously admitted to his ambition of racing in higher NASCAR series'.

Although there has been no official confirmation from either party, the Rette Jones driver fueled more fire to the rumors after he was spotted outside one of the RSS hauliers at Phoenix Raceway ahead of the Xfinity finale.

It will be interesting to witness how Muniz steps up from the ARCA Series to Xfinity next year.

Frankie Muniz has done "very good" with his NASCAR ARCA opportunity - Juan Carlos Casco

Fox reporter Juan Carlos Casco heaped big praise on Frankie Muniz. The NASCAR reporter was particularly impressed with the Hollywood actor’s learning curve.

He stated, as reported by Sopitas.com:

"When you get to motorsports you fall in love. In the case of Frankie Muniz, it took a lot of work. He didn't have the best results because let's also remember current drivers start at four or five years old, and Frankie's learning curve was much more difficult and now he gets this opportunity to race within NASCAR, within the ARCA series and he does it very good."

He also said:

"He really became a very consistent driver who had good results in the championship and, obviously, many people have a lot of affection for the character of Malcolm."

After some noteworthy performances in the ARCA Menards Series, the Rette Jones Racing driver will hope to emulate the same in the Xfinity Series.

Will Muniz succeed in the Xfinity Series or do you think the move will prove too soon for the 37-year-old?