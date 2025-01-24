Frankie Muniz reveals production schedule for "Malcolm In The Middle" reunion, adjusting to major NASCAR commitment

NASCAR driver and actor Frankie Muniz has shared how the upcoming Malcolm In The Middle reunion will fit into his busy NASCAR schedule. The four-episode revival will bring Muniz back alongside Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek, after 25 years.

Muniz, who was part of the original cast of the TV series, Malcolm In The Middle in the early 2000s, is set to compete full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. During an interview with Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass, the 39-year-old opened up about his busy schedule for April and explained the challenge of balancing both commitments.

"We got the green light. We haven't filmed it yet. It's gonna make my April pretty interesting because I'll be commuting. They are working around my NASCAR schedule, which I think they told me, I was the first person that they ever had to work around cause normally like an actor is committed to the acting," Muniz said (00:48 onwards).

"But obviously I was a race car driver before they greenlit this show. So, we're filming Sundays' through to Thursdays with me getting Thursdays off to race Friday, to fly back Saturday to film Sunday through Wednesday. So, it's going to be an interesting month but I'm prepared for it," he added.

Muniz returned to stock cars earlier this decade and finished fourth in the 2023 ARCA Menards Series standings. Last year, he debuted in the Xfinity Series and drove the No. 35 Ford for Joey Gase Motorsports at the opening race in Daytona and raced at Phoenix in March.

Muniz also made four starts in the Truck Series with Reaume Brothers Racing at Nashville, Kansas, Homestead, and Phoenix, during the latter half of the season.

"Drove from Phoenix to Charlotte" - Frankie Muniz shares massive trailer home he purchased for the 2025 NASCAR season

Frankie Muniz will drive Reaume Brothers Racing's No. 33 Ford this season with sponsorship from More Core Diamond Drilling Services and Nugget Trap in 10 races. The New Jersey native shared pictures of a massive trailer he drove with his Ford across the US for the NASCAR season, which starts next month at the Daytona International Speedway.

"Drove from Phoenix to Charlotte to bring this beast here for the NASCAR season. My @ford F-350 pulled it with ease. Thanks to @campritega for the amazing purchasing experience for my family's home while we are on the road," Frankie Muniz wrote.

Frankie Muniz returned to racing after about a decade of absence. He started racing in 2004 at the Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race and later competed in Formula BMW and the Champ Car Atlantic Series.

