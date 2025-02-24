Frankie Muniz's wife page shares comical reel on therapeutic cooking turning chaotic after son's arrival

Cooking has always been like therapy for NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz’s wife Paige. But since the birth of their son, things have changed a lot.

Just recently, Paige posted a reel on Instagram showing exactly how their three-year-old son Mauz has been catering to her usual peaceful cooking endeavors. The biggest addition to her kitchen: dead bugs that Mauz finds outside from time to time.

Needless to say, Paige was utterly grossed out. She cleared the “ingredients” brought in by her son from the counter and proceeded to wash her hands thoroughly. When she asked Mauz if he had washed his hands as well, the little man said no.

In his defense, Mauz explained that he had touched the dead insect with his other hand. Whether that’s the truth or not is something we’ll never know. And neither will Paige. She captioned her reel, saying,

“Boys are so gross, I swear. But man do I love how adventurous and helpful he always is.”

Muniz was also heard in the background, but only briefly. So one could assume that the “Malcolm in the Middle” star chose to stay out of all this. He is currently on his first full season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driving the No. 33 Ford F-150 for Reaume Brothers Racing.

Last week at Daytona, Muniz recorded a P10, bagging 27 playoff points on the way. It was indeed a strong finish for the 39-year-old New Jersey native, given that it was just his fifth career start in the series. Muniz spent 2024 driving in eight races spread across ARCA, trucks, and Xfinity.

Frankie Muniz reflects on “truly magical” week at Walt Disney World with wife and son

While Frankie Muniz was in Florida last week for his season-opening bid at Daytona International Speedway, the actor-turned-driver decided to take his wife and son to the Walt Disney World, an amusement park about 20 miles southwest of Orlando, Florida.

He shared a few glimpses from the day through a recent post on Instagram. In the caption, Muniz wrote,

“I had a truly magical week with my incredible family. Daytona was huge, then a few days at Walt Disney World was a blast. Don't want this adventure to ever end. Now we are in Atlanta for my race tomorrow! Hoping to keep smiles on our faces!”

Unfortunately, Muniz couldn’t do better than a P29 finish in the Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, a race that Cup Series regular Kyle Busch won. Muniz had to settle for a DNF, also his first of the season.

Nevertheless, Frankie Muniz’s next race, i.e., the Ecosave 200, is scheduled for March 14 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Fans can watch the race live on Fox Sports 1 or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

