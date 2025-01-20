Frankie Muniz’s wife Paige joins the “literally me character” trend in recent social media post 

NASCAR Truck Series driver and former actor Frankie Muniz's wife Paige Price Muniz took part in Instagram's popular “literally me characters” trend. She shared her search results from Pinterest, which included four characters that are meant to match her personality.

Paige has been married to the 'Malcolm in the Middle' actor for five years and has a four-year-old son, Mauz Mosley Muniz. The couple met at a golf charity event in California where Paige worked as a golf presenter. They eloped in October 2019 and later had a wedding ceremony four years later.

In her latest Instagram story, Paige shared four character pictures of Hermione Granger from the popular Harry Potter novels and film series, Emily from Corpse Bride, the Joker, and Disney’s Rapunzel.

The caption of her story read:

"Type "literally me characters" in Pinterest search and put first 4 pictures, they represent you. Go!"

Paige's Instagram story (Jan. 20). Source: @pogmuniz via Instagram

Frankie competed in the Xfinity, Craftsman Truck, and ARCA Menards Series last season. He started stock car racing in 2021 and raced full-time in the ARCA Menards Series in 2023, finishing fourth overall with one top-five and 11 top-10 finishes.

The 49-year-old will race full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series this season for Reaume Brothers Racing.

"I grew up a huge fan of racing" - Frankie Muniz opens on returning to racing

Frankie Muniz will drive the No. 33 Ford this season which starts next month at the Daytona International Speedway. More Core Diamond Drilling Services & Nugget Trap will sponsor the No. 33 Ford for 10 races.

The New Jersey native returned to racing this decade after about a decade of absence. In a Dirty Mo Media interview last year, Muniz talked about his love for racing from a young age and revealed how his injury in 2009 put his racing on hold:

"I grew up a huge fan of racing... I would wake up Sunday mornings and watch the Formula 1 races, watch the IndyCar races, and watch the NASCAR races. At 8 years old, I came down here to Charlotte Motor Speedway and went to my first NASCAR race, slept in an RV in the infield with some friends, and, um, was hooked". [00:35]

"I got really badly hurt. I broke my back. I had pins put in my hand. You know, lots of broken bones from a crash that happened. I always thought I'd go back to racing, but it just took so long to heal. I had an IndyCar ride for 2010 but couldn't do it because I was still healing at that time. Then life just kind of took over". [03:15]

Muniz also shared how becoming a father motivated him to take more risks and made him decide to return to racing.

