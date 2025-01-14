Frankie Muniz’s wife Paige Muniz jokingly shares parenting struggles via Instagram story

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Frankie Muniz's wife Paige has taken to her Instagram story to reveal the struggles of being a parent. She also shared a humorous way to promote a healthy habit for her son.

The couple have been together since 2016. They met while Frankie was foraying into a career in stock car racing and got engaged after two years of dating. The couple exchanged vows on February 20, 2020, and welcomed their first child, Mauz Mosley, in 2021.

In her story, Paige deconstructed one of her son's favorite soft toys and removed all the material inside. She explained to her son the plushie was in bad condition because it didn't eat veggies. The toy she deconstructed was a sloth named 'Ah'.

Frankie Muniz's wife captioned the clip:

“Parenting 101 from a home surgeon: Deconstruct your child's favorite toy and blame his unhealthy body on not eating enough veggies and your kid will want to eat broccoli for breakfast. It shouldn't cause too much psychological damage, right?”

Paige worked as a professional model before she met Muniz and gained popularity after winning the Miss Classic Kumite title in 2013. Later, she ventured into golf as a sports presenter for the golf network. She is also the co-creator of the television series Frontier Town and co-owns a boutique store, Outrageous Olive Oils & Vineyards.

Like his wife, Muniz worked in cinema. Last year, he discussed the difference between NASCAR and Hollywood in an episode of the podcast DJD Reloaded.

Frankie Muniz on the difference between NASCAR and Hollywood

Before stepping into fast oval racing, Frankie Muniz was a professional actor and starred in several sitcoms and movies. He is most recognized for his role in the American sitcom aired in 2000, Malcolm in the Middle. However, due to some complications, Muniz decided to step away from Hollywood and embarked on a new journey in stock car racing.

The former actor appeared in an episode of DJD Reloaded in October 2024. He explained the key differences between the two industries.

"The one amazing thing about [NASCAR] that I love, compared to being an actor, is it's not subjective. I can think I did a great job in the movie and think I did a good job acting and people see that and they were like, 'Meh, it was okay.' [In NASCAR] if you're good and you belong, you're at the top of the leaderboard. At least [you] can see where you stand. I love that," Frankie Muniz said.

The 39-year-old has had a passion for racing since childhood and competed in an open-wheel race (his first) when he was 15. He then moved to the ARCA Series and landed a full-time Truck Series seat for the 2025 season with Reaume Brothers Racing.

