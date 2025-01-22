Frankie Muniz's wife Paige responds to fans' curiosity by revealing her pet is a Lykoi cat

Frankie Muniz’s wife Paige has finally answered one of the most asked questions in her DMs. And the question is: What kind of cat does she own?

To answer the question, Paige uploaded a video of her furry baby on her Instagram story with the following caption:

“Because my DMs are loaded. He is Lykoi cat ❤️”

Still from Paige Muniz's Instagram story (@pogmuniz)

Muniz is an actor-turned-driver who drives the No. 33 Reaume Brothers Racing entry in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. He is best known for playing the titular role in the 2000 FOX sitcom “Malcolm in the Middle”. Notably, 2025 will mark his first year as a full-time Truck Series driver.

Trending

Expand Tweet

“I’m incredibly excited to join Reaume Brothers Racing full-time in 2025,” Frankie Muniz said. “My longstanding relationship with Ford has been a game changer, and I am thrilled to help facilitate additional support allowing us to tap into their exceptional technical and engineering resources.”

“I’m confident that this synergy will elevate Reaume Brothers Racing and help us achieve great things together. I can’t wait to get started,” he added.

Last year Frankie Muniz ran two races in the Truck and Xfinity Series. His best performance, a P29th finish, came in the Kubota Tractor 200 at Kansas Speedway on September 29, 2024. Muniz also competed in the ARCA Menards Series the previous year.

Paige pens heartfelt note after completing relationship milestone with husband Frankie Muniz

Paige met Frankie Muniz in 2016 at the 28th Frank Sinatra Celebrity Invitational, held in California. The couple has known each other for eight years.

Paige said yes when Muniz popped the big question during a 2018 lantern festival in Scottsdale, Arizona. Later, she dropped the news on Instagram, calling her would-be-husband a “master of proposals”.

Last October, the two turned five as a married couple. Paige expressed how much her husband meant to her through an Instagram post captioned:

“You were, are, and forever will be my favorite human on this big globe floating through a black canvas. God gave us our cinema meet-cute, and the rest is a rollercoaster history. We have seen all sides to one another in our 8 years, and even in the face of what feels like a destructive moment, we prevail and we move forward with hope in one another.

We are truly the best kind of team… The kind where each player believes that the other is destined for the greatness within their own vision, whatever that may be in that given season of life. I will always believe in you. Happy 5 years.”

Now 39, Frankie Muniz lives with his wife and three-year-old son Mauz Mosley Muniz in Scottsdale, Arizona.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback