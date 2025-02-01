Frankie Muniz's wife Paige reveals 'absolutely favorite spot' of son's personality with adorable photos on IG

NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz’s three-year-old son Mauz loves bread and is often seen chomping loudly on his favorite treat. That’s what his mother Paige loves the most about his personality.

Paige took to Instagram and posted a carousel of pictures showing Mauz enjoying bread on various occasions. She captioned it:

“Mauz eating bread will always be my absolutely favorite spot of his personality. The hilarious sounds he made, how he’d test the texture. Never got around to making that bread book but, this might be my sign.”

Mauz was born on March 22, 2021, just over a year after Paige married Muniz. Paige described Mauz’s birth as a moment that changed her life forever. She knew that being a mother for the first time would be rewarding but she never expected the impact her son had on her.

“Honestly, I didn't know it was possible to love anything as much as I love him,” she said (as quoted by PEOPLE). “It took me a long time to post because I've been 1000% obsessed with him, already striving to make every moment he lives on earth the best it can possibly be."

Paige’s husband, Frankie Muniz, is best known for playing the titular role in the FOX sitcom “Malcolm in the Middle’, which also featured “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston. The role earned him the Kids' Choice Award for Favorite Movie Actor in 2003.

Muniz is expected to drive the No. 33 Ford full-time for Reaume Brothers Racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starting in 2025. His first race of the season is scheduled for Sunday, February 14, at Daytona International Speedway.

Frankie Muniz reflects on busy April as he prepares to juggle between roles

Malcolm in the Middle is returning this year on Disney+ with a limited four-episode treat for the fans. Needless to say, Frankie Muniz will be on it alongside Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek.

This means Muniz will be busy filming the reboot through April. That’s also around when NASCAR will hold regular season races at Bristol Motor Speedway and Rockingham Speedway.

“It’s gonna make my April pretty interesting because I’ll be commuting,” Frankie Muniz said. “They are working around my NASCAR schedule, which I think they told me I’m the first person they’ve ever had to work around a schedule because normally, an actor is just as committed to the acting, but obviously, I was a race car driver before they greenlit the show.”

“So we’re filming Sunday through Thursday, with me getting Thursdays off to fly to race Friday, to fly back Saturday, to film Sunday through Wednesday,” he added.

The reboot will be backed by 20th Television and New Regency with Jimmy Simons and Laura Delahaye as co-executive producers. A premiere date for the same is yet to be announced, but it’s almost certain it will be released this year.

