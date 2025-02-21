Frankie Muniz's wife Paige reveals she 'threw up' during Disneyland trip with racer and son

NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz's wife, Paige, recently shared a few snaps from their family's trip to Disneyland, as NASCAR heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend. Muniz, who is a well-known TV personality, has now transitioned to a full-time stock car racing driver.

Frankie Muniz and Paige Price (now Muniz) met in February 2016 at Frank Sinatra's 100th Anniversary Invitational, bonding over their mutual love for golf. Their relationship quickly blossomed, leading to an engagement two years later. On their four-year anniversary in 2021, they tied the knot and soon after welcomed their son, Mauz Mosely Muniz, on March 22, 2021.

Paige Muniz recently shared her experience at Disneyland through a series of Instagram stories. While she enjoyed the visit, she admitted that the rides didn’t treat her too well, hinting at a less-than-smooth experience. Despite this, she seemed to appreciate the magic of the park.

"We came, we saw, I threw up. Most of all, we acted like a family."

via @pogmuniz on Instagram

Furthermore, Muniz's wife also shared how their three-year-old son Mauz was 'calling the shots.'

"Mauz was definitely calling the shots through."

via @pogmuniz on Instagram

Frankie Muniz, best known for his roles in Malcolm in the Middle and Agent Cody Banks, has transitioned into a full-time racing career. In 2025, he competes as a NASCAR Truck Series rookie, driving the #33 Ford F-150 for Reaume Brothers Racing. The former Hollywood star recently made his debut in the Fresh From Florida 250 where he capitalized on a late-race caution at Daytona, securing an impressive P10 finish.

Frankie Muniz makes his feelings known after earning top-10 at Daytona

Daytona once again lived up to its reputation for high-stakes drama, especially in the final laps of each of the three races last weekend. In the Truck Series, Frankie Muniz, running mid-pack, took advantage of a last-lap caution to secure a solid P11 finish. However, post-race scrutiny led to the disqualification of race winner Parker Kligerman, whose #75 truck failed inspection for a rear height violation.

Following the end of the race, the #33 driver spoke with Bob Pockrass and reflected on his experience after a good show of performance.

"I think this truck was so fast. I mean, like we were the second pack, I passed all the second pack, had a half a straight away to the front pack and by myself caught them. So I feel like I can't wait for Talladega, you know what I mean?" Muniz said

"You know, hopefully I earn respect, and the only way to do that is to do it on track, you know what I mean? And have finishes like this and we were smart. You know, I thought there'd be a lot more wrecks early in the race. You know, so like, I started second-guessing the decision of like hanging back as no one's wrecking, but man, it worked out. I'm happy," he added

Now, the Reaume Brothers Racing driver will compete in the Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Catch the action on Feb. 22nd at 1:30 PM ET.

