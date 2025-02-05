Frankie Muniz's wife Paige shares Disneyland trip update savoring donut with 'darling sister' Kayli Fortun 

Paige Muniz, wife of actor and racecar driver, Frankie Muniz, recently shared a heartwarming glimpse of her Disneyland trip with her sister, Kayli Fortun. The social media post captured the sisters enjoying a sweet treat together, wearing Disney's ears.

Muniz uploaded a post on Instagram, sharing a special moment from her trip to Disneyland. In the picture, she and her sister, Kayli Fortun, could be seen wearing Disney-themed ears and sharing a donut. The caption read:

"Disneyland w/ my darling sister ♥️."

Kayli Fortun responded to the post and gave a similar heartwarming response to the picture. She commented:

"Such a fun day🤌🤌🤌🤌 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Giving fans one more insider look into the NASCAR WAG’s fun day out, Kayli also posted Instagram stories sharing their experiences at the theme park. In one video, the sisters were seen on top of a ride, with the subtext reading:

"@pogmuniz always amused."

Story by Kayli Fortun on Instagram. Source- Instagram, @kaylifortun

Another story showed them riding Disney-themed cars, tagging Paige and Frankie Muniz. Kayli Fortun wrote:3

"@pogmuniz comin at you @frankmuniz4 as a racecar driver."

Kayli Fortun's story on Instagram. Source- Instagram, @kaylifortun

Paige has been married to actor and NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz since 2020. The couple first met in 2016 at a charity golf event, where Paige worked as a presenter. Their relationship quickly progressed, leading to a private elopement in 2019, before they held an official wedding ceremony in 2020 on the anniversary of their first meeting.

Frankie Muniz's wife shared her reaction to divorce rumors

In 2024, Paige Muniz addressed rumors about a supposed "secret divorce" between her and Frankie. Following their fifth wedding anniversary post on Instagram, speculation arose among fans about their relationship. Some questioned why they never travel together and whether their son was being split between them.

Paige responded to these concerns in a detailed Instagram story, clarifying that despite their differing lifestyles, their relationship remains strong. She wrote:

"Frankie and I live very different lives and lifestyles. We are huge supporters of each other’s wishes and dreams. We NEVER tell one another that they can't do something... Ever... and we look out for one another when it comes to business. We are incredible business partners. I wish I could underline the word incredible to really emphasize it..."

Paige further explained that while she enjoys traveling and exploring new cultures, Frankie prefers focusing on work and NASCAR. She emphasized that their contrasting personalities—INFJ and ISTJ—create a balanced and supportive partnership.

Paige also revealed that it took her six years into their relationship to realize she didn’t need to live in her husband’s shadow. She added:

"It’s okay to be married to someone and have completely different personalities. It took me 6 of our 8 years to realize that I don't have to live in his shadow and follow him around everywhere he goes."

Paige and Frankie Muniz have built a life together in Scottsdale, Arizona, where they run a specialty olive oil shop. The couple has a son, Mauz Mosley Muniz, who was born in 2021. Aside from managing their business, Paige also runs an online store named "Pog and Mauz," which focuses on artisan specialty foods and unique gift items.

