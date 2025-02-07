Frankie Muniz's wife Paige shares heartwarming note from her grandmother on IG story

NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz’s wife, Paige, received a short message from her grandmother. Later on, she took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of the note.

Paige’s grandmother sent a beaded bracelet along with a note that said:

“Reduces anxiety, increases intuition, negates negative and hostile energy. Love you G Ma (heart emoji) XOXO”

Here is a screenshot of Paige’s story where she wrote:

"My grandma is the freaking cutesiest."

(Source: Paige Muniz/Instagram)

Paige is a former golf presenter. She met Frankie, the 'Malcolm in the Middle' star, during her gig at the 28th annual Frank Sinatra Celebrity Invitational held in Indio, California. It’s her love for golf that made her cross paths with Muniz for the first time.

Although Paige never said anything about dating Frankie at the time, she posted a photo of the actor-turned-driver for the first time on August 2, 2016, with the following caption:

“my main squeeze."

On the other hand, Frankie Muniz shared a selfie with Paige at the Grand Canyon National Park, saying:

"She’s grander than the Grand Canyon.”

As per PEOPLE, Frankie popped the big question in 2018 at a lantern festival in Casa Grande, Arizona. He sat on one of his knees with a ring in his hands against the picturesque backdrop of the floating lanterns. Paige dropped the news through yet another post on Instagram.

“I love every piece of you, and I appreciate you more and more every single day. I truly cannot wait to be your wife,” Paige said in the caption. “P.S. You’re officially the master of proposals.”

Frankie and Paige welcomed their first and only child together, a baby boy named Mauz Mosley Muniz on March 22, 2021.

Frankie Muniz lets his thoughts known on unique promotional venture

Frankie Muniz’s upcoming movie Renner is expected to be released in limited theatres on February 7. On that note, his No. 33 Ford F-150 truck will flaunt “Renner” colors in his upcoming NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Rockingham Speedway.

The event has been scheduled for April 18, 5 pm ET onwards. Fans can watch it live on Fox Sports 1 or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Reflecting on how his careers as an actor and as a racer are about to “collide”, Frankie posted on Instagram:

“My two lives/careers have officially collided! I can honestly say I never thought I'd see my face on a race car. That said, I never thought I'd be driving a race car with my face on it promoting a movie of mine that will be released in limited theaters on February 7th! My life is wild lately! @rennerthemovie will shock you almost as much as how fast Rockingham shocked me! Can't wait for y'all to see it!”

In Renner, Frankie Muniz will play the role of a coder (named Renner) with social withdrawal disorder, who develops an AI assistant named Salenus to help him overcome difficulties in having relationships. However, things take a sinister turn when Renner uses Salenus to form a connection with his neighbor Jamie, played by Violett Beane.

