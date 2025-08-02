Frankie Muniz sends a message of strength to NASCAR rival after ‘multi-car accident’

By John Breeden
Published Aug 02, 2025 00:43 GMT
Frankie Muniz sent his well wishes to fellow NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen, who had a horrific dirt racing crash on Monday night. Friesen suffered significant injuries, including a broken pelvis and fractured right leg, in the incident.

Jessica Friesen, Stewart's wife, took to the driver's social media on Tuesday morning to provide an update on his condition. Muniz took this opportunity to wish his fellow competitor a speedy recovery. Here's what Jessica wrote via X:

"Stewart has suffered an unstable/open-book pelvic fracture, meaning his pelvis is broken in two or more places, with a large hematoma on the area. Stewart also has a fractured right leg. Both of these injuries will require surgery. Stewart was transferred to a larger hospital this morning for these procedures."
The actor-turned-NASCAR driver penned a four-word message in support of Friesen. Here's what Muniz wrote via X:

"Get well soon Stewart!"
Prior to Monday night's crash, Friesen was having a solid season going in the #52 truck. He picked up a win at Michigan, snapping a 72-race winless streak to make himself eligible for playoff. In 16 races, Friesen has posted an average finish of 16th and has recorded three top-five finishes.

Frankie Muniz, meanwhile, is in his first full-time season in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The driver of the #33 has registered an average finish of 25th. Currently 24th in the points standings, Muniz's best finish this season was a 10th-place effort in the season opener at Daytona.

Frankie Muniz makes feelings known on subscriptions in social media post

Frankie Muniz recently made it known that he's not a fan of paying for online subscriptions. In an X post, the former Malcolm in the Middle star said he still uses Quickbooks 2009 because it would be more expensive to pay for a Quickbooks Online subscription.

Muniz made it known on X that he doesn't like paying for subscriptions, adding the fact that he doesn't enjoy not buying a product and having access to it. On top of that, Muniz said one pays for subscriptions "forever" and that everything has a subscription. Here's what he wrote via X:

"Y'all, I still use Quickbooks 2009 because it would cost me over $500 per month to do my bookkeeping if I got Quickbooks Online. I hate that you don't buy a product and have own/have access to it...everything is a subscription and in turn you have to pay it forever!"

Frankie Muniz is an actor turned race car driver after spending many years as the main character of the American sitcom Malcolm in the Middle. Prior to moving up to the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Frankie Muniz competed full-time in the ARCA Menards Series.

