  • NASCAR
  • Bubba Wallace Jr.
  • “Friendships kind of get lost”: Bubba Wallace gets real about NASCAR’s “masculine and competitive” nature

“Friendships kind of get lost”: Bubba Wallace gets real about NASCAR’s “masculine and competitive” nature

By Dipti Sood
Published Aug 04, 2025 03:33 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 - Source: Getty
Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 Columbia Toyota, (R) and Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Wurth Ford- Source: Getty

Bubba Wallace recently opened up about how the nature of NASCAR affects personal relationships. His remarks came in the aftermath of his Brickyard 400 win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a career-defining win that ended a long win drought. While speaking to media and fans, Wallace shared not only about the win but also about the emotional and social toll the sport takes.

Ad

Does NASCAR’s “masculine and competitive” environment really cause friendships to get lost? According to Bubba Wallace, it does. But he also makes it clear that certain bonds, like the one he shares with Ryan Blaney, manage to survive and even thrive despite it all.

Bubba Wallace has known Ryan Blaney since childhood. They started racing together at age nine, and although their professional paths occasionally diverged, they reunited in the Truck Series and eventually in the Cup Series.

Ad
Trending

Now both competing at the highest level of NASCAR, Wallace and Blaney remain close, living just ten minutes apart and often supporting each other through wins and losses. Wallace spoke candidly about how rare this kind of friendship is in motorsports.

“In such a masculine and competitive sport, friendships kind of get lost,” Wallace said. (via NASCAR)

He added that while many relationships fade due to the pressures of racing, his history with Blaney helped preserve their bond.

Ad
Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 U.S. Air Force Toyota, (L) and Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Atlas Ford- Source: Getty
Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 U.S. Air Force Toyota, (L) and Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Atlas Ford- Source: Getty
“We see each other all the time. He’s there for me and I’m there for him.”
Ad

Even as Blaney racked up 14 Cup Series wins and a championship in 2023, Wallace didn’t feel envy, only pride. Wallace shared,

"You watch him and all the success that he has here... I can easily get jealous and not want to be a part of it, but it’s cool as hell to see us all where we came from,"
Ad

He also pointed to their early years as motivation. Adding,

“I do look back on the days when we were kids and I used to kick his ass. It’s like, you did it then. Why can’t you do it now?”

Both drivers are now entering fatherhood; Wallace has a son named Becks, born in September 2024, and Blaney is expecting his first child soon. Bubba Wallace hopes their sons will grow up sharing a bond just like theirs.

Ad

Bubba Wallace Makes History With Brickyard 400 Win, Secures Playoff Spot

The 2025 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was no ordinary win for Bubba Wallace. The race went into double overtime, included an 18-minute rain delay, and was ultimately decided by just 0.222 seconds.

Wallace held his line through tight restarts, managed fuel issues, and clinched a crown jewel victory, the first of his Cup Series career. The win made him the first Black driver to win at the iconic 2.5-mile oval, a place rich in racing history.

Ad

It also was his return to Victory Lane after more than 100 races and secured his team, 23XI Racing, a spot in the playoffs. The team, co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and driver Denny Hamlin, had high expectations this season, and Wallace delivered when it mattered. Speaking to the media afterward, Wallace shared the emotional weight of the moment. Quoted by The Columbus Dispatch, he said,

“We’re in the playoffs, we’ve done it, we’ve won after I’ve told myself so many times, I’ve questioned myself, can I do this again? All that was gone in that moment.”
Ad

Bubba Wallace said the significance of being the first African-American driver to win at Indy hit him hours later. He added,

“I didn’t realize the African American side until hours later and it’s still incredible. I think what gets lost in translation though and a lot of people get offended and try to downplay it. I get it, right? I am biracial and I love both sides of who I am.”
Ad

After the race, Wallace celebrated with his family, including his infant son. He ended the celebration by kissing the bricks, an Indianapolis tradition.

About the author
Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.

Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.

To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.

Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications