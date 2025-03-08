FRM drivers Noah Gragson and Todd Gilliland give their hot take on the top 3 road courses in 2025 NASCAR schedule 

Front Row Motorsports' drivers Noah Gragson and Todd Gilliland gave their opinions on what the top three road courses in the NASCAR calendar are for them. The drivers, appearing on a podcast, were asked about what they consider their top road courses, and while they had similar choices, the order for the two teammates was different.

On their appearance on the podcast 'Rubbin is Racing', when asked about his pick for the top three road courses, Gragson said:

"Sonoma, Watkins Glen, I like the ROVAL," said Gragson.

When Gilliland questioned his teammate as to why he chose to put the Watkins Glen International track at second on his list, Gragson had a straightforward response:

"Yeah, well I ran good there last year"

In 2024, Gragson completed the race at the track in New York in 11th place. When asked about his choices, Gilliland had a similar list to Gragson's, saying:

"COTA [is] one for sure, especially new course. I would say repaved Sonoma is second, and ROVAL third"

This past weekend, Gilliland completed the race at COTA in tenth place, his first top-10 finish of the season. Meanwhile, Noah Gragson completed the race in eighth place after qualifying 17th.

Apart from the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, Watkins Glen International, the Circuit of the Americas, and the Sonoma Raceway which make up the drivers' lists, the other road courses that are part of the Cup Series schedule this year are the Portland International Raceway and the Chicago Street Race.

During his career at the Cup Level, Gilliland has secured three tenth-place finishes on road courses, two at COTA in 2023 and 2025, and once at Sonoma last year. He also scored a fourth-place finish in 2022 at the Indianapolis Road Course.

Meanwhile, Gragson has had his top finishes come more recently with his performances at COTA this year and Watkins Glen last year.

Noah Gragson reveals what it is like to have teammates who are close friends

Noah Gragson (4) during the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, March 2, 2025 - Source: Imagn

Front Row Motorsports driver line-up for the 2025 season includes Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, and Zane Smith, the three of whom are close friends. Recently, Gragson opened up about the benefits of having teammates, who are best friends on the team and for each other, in terms of performing on track.

“When we get to the race track we all work really hard and truly want to see each other succeed. It’s a lot of fun also, having two of your best buddies as teammates. You want the best for each other at the end of the day so it’s been a good time. You really want to see each other succeed and do good for the company at FRM and I think we’re in a really good spot right now,” said Gragson [via NASCAR]

The next race in the Cup Series schedule is this weekend's Shriners Children's 500, taking place at the Phoenix Raceway on March 9.

