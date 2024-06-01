With the news of Stewart-Haas Racing's exit from the NASCAR Cup Series confirmed, several teams can purchase the four SHR charters. Front Row Motorsports is definitely in the mix of potential buyers. However, FRM owner Bob Jenkins is also targeting the employees at SHR.

Following its recent technical alliance with Team Penske, Front Row Motorsports has attained Ford's tier 1 team status. Now, FRM looks forward to adding a third full-time entry to its Cup Series program. However, that purchase will most likely wait until NASCAR reaches a new charter agreement in 2025.

Meanwhile, team owner Bob Jenkins has reportedly been seen at the Stewart-Haas Racing facility in Kannapolis. According to veteran FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass, Jenkins was talking to SHR employees about future job offers.

On that note, Pockrass posted,

"Talked to several people yesterday and today who confirmed Front Row Motorsports owner Bob Jenkins was at Stewart-Haas Racing earlier this week to talk to employees about job opportunities. FRM didn’t say where its charter is coming from but obvious it is SHR."

When asked about the future of Stewart-Haas Racing's 200,000-square-foot facility, Pockrass said that it was yet to be announced. Nevertheless, he also mentioned that Front Row Motorsports would need a new building for three Cup teams and a Craftsman Truck team, and therefore, leasing the SHR building could be a possibility.

"Still TBA. Front Row will need a new building for three Cup teams and a truck so the SHR building would be a possibility (more likely a lease if it happens)," said Pockrass via Platform X.

Front Row Motorsports currently fields two full-time Cup Series cars, the number 34, driven by Michael McDowell, and the number 38, wheeled by Todd Gilliland. Michael McDowell will be leaving the team for Spire Motorsports in 2025. If FRM acquires the charter that it expects to buy, McDowell's departure will leave two spots to fill in the team.

FRM's Stewart-Haas Racing purchase confirmed

NBC Sports has confirmed that the charter that Front Row Motorsports was looking to purchase ahead of the 2025 season has been obtained. The news came a day after Tony Stewart and Gene Haas announced the team's exit from the Cup arena. However, the price for the charter has not been disclosed yet.

The charters give the teams a guaranteed starting sport in all 36 points-paying races of the season. Besides that, the charters also come with a fixed payout per race, which can change according to where the team ranks on the owner's championship point standings.

Jenkins aims to push his team up the ladder of success. In a recent interview, he said,

"We have a very positive outlook on the future of NASCAR and as the sport plans for success, so do we. Today, that means having a plan for expanding back to three cars in the NASCAR Cup Series. I always have the vision to continue to grow and improve our team and that commitment and desire never changes."

Among FRM's current drivers, Todd Gilliland is currently 22nd in the drivers' standings with 237 points to his name. Michael McDowell is ranked right below him at 23rd withn 234 points.