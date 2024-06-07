FRM reportedly offer up to $25,000,000 for Tony Stewart’s SHR charter, a significant drop from last season’s record price

Front Row Motorsports and Stewart-Haas Racing have jointly agreed on a price for the NASCAR Cup Series charter that the former has been willing to purchase since team owners Tony Stewart and Gene Haas announced SHR's NASCAR exit. The price is significantly lower than last year's record charter price.

In 2023, Spire Motorsports bought a Live Fast Motorsports charter for its #78 team for a record-setting $40 million. Needless to say, it shattered the previously held record of $13.5 million that 23XI Racing had paid for one of its charters in 2021. However, Front Row Motorsports has reportedly agreed to pay up to $25 million for Tony Stewart's charter.

Renowned journalist Adam Stern recently posted the news on X, writing:

"Front Row Motorsports has agreed to pay between $20 million and $25 million for a charter from Stewart-Haas Racing, a drop from the record fee paid for one last year."

According to reports, the fall in the price is due to the increased supply of charters in the market; which amounts to about a dozen, including the four Stewart-Haas Racing charters and a few more from other teams.

Besides that, a new charter agreement needs to be reached in 2025. NASCAR and the teams need to be on the same page regarding the revenue-sharing system as well. These factors might also have limited the demand for charters only to the current teams in the sport, denying the entry of investors from outside of the industry.

Tony Stewart shuns rumors about another potential sale

Amid the news of Tony Stewart selling off every asset of his NASCAR team, another rumor was circulating about Stewart selling off Eldora Speedway. Stewart owns the half-mile clay dirt oval in Rossburg, Ohio.

Tony Stewart appeared on a recent FloRacing broadcast of the Dirt Late Model Dream on Thursday night and cleared the rumor.

“I don’t know who was really bored and thought they would play a nice practical joke at home, but this track is not sold and it is not for sale," Stewart said, as reported by FloRacing."It’s something that we’re passionate about. Trust me, when my phone started blowing up yesterday, it did not make me happy.”

"This track is not for sale. It’s not sold. It’s ours. And we plan on keeping it for a long time," the four-time Cup Series champion added.

Tony Stewart took over the ownership of Eldora Speedway from Earl and Berneice Baltes (the founders of Eldora Speedway) in 2004 when he used to be a driver himself.