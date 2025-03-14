FRM’s Chandler Smith drops 3-word reaction to Bob Pockrass’ top picks for 2025 NASCAR Truck race at Las Vegas Truck

Chandler Smith dropped a three-word reaction as NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass expects him to be ahead of the field in the Truck Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Truck Series is headed to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway next for the Ecosave 200, the event where Rajah Caruth won his maiden race last year. However, considering this year's driver performances, Pockrass feels it would be Smith in the #38 truck who would take the lead on the track. He shared his top-5 predictions on social media.

"Truck pick for tonight at Vegas: Chandler Smith ... top-5: Smith Majeski Heim Haley Caruth," Pockrass predicted.

Reacting to his prediction, Smith dropped a short reaction. He wrote:

"ata boi bob."

This year, Smith returned to the Truck Series full-time for the first time since 2022. He had been racing in the Xfinity Series for Kaulig Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing in the years prior.

He signed with Front Row Motorsports to mark his return to the Truck Series this year and has been rather competitive with top-10 finishes in the opening races in Daytona and Atlanta.

Heading into Las Vegas, Smith is rather optimistic considering his previous racing record on the track.

Chandler Smith confident heading into Las Vegas

Chandler Smith has a very positive record racing at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The last time he raced on the track in the Truck Series was in 2022, and he managed to win the race. He finished in the top five at the venue in 2020, racing in the Truck Series as well.

Other than that, in his four appearances at the track in the Xfinity Series, Smith has always finished within the top five. Having led laps and carrying a positive record, the 22-year-old is confident about his upcoming race.

"Vegas is a great track for me and it’s definitely one of my favorites," Chandler Smith said. "I’ve lead laps, earned stage points, and have even won at Vegas, so our expectation is to win and lock ourselves into the playoffs."

Smith appears to be strong in the Truck Series this year owing to the experience he earned in the Xfinity Series. He won three races in that series in two seasons. He has five wins in the Truck Series.

He was also prepared to race in the Daytona 500 with Garage 66 this year, piloting the #66 Ford. But he failed to qualify for the race.

