From 19th to 5th: Carson Hocevar stuns fans with jaw-dropping restart at Pocono Cup race

Carson Hocevar delivered one of the most electric restarts of the season at Pocono Raceway last Sunday. Fans shared their reactions on social media to the driver's impressive skill.
During the Great American Getaway 400 on June 22, the 22‑year‑old Spire Motorsports driver climbed 14 positions after dropping to 19th on Lap 61. Hocevar shared the in-car video of the laps following the caution, where he moved to fifth place in just two laps.
Hocevar qualified in third place behind pole sitter Denny Hamlin and Chris Buescher. He started the second stage in second place, but when 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace suffered a brake failure later in the second stage, a caution came and Hocevar fell back to 19th. The following restart left fans stunned.
"One of the best restarts I’ve ever seen," a fan wrote.
"That's next level dude," another replied.
"Video game lap lol," another fan wrote.
Even though he faded by the end of Stage 2, fans were impressed with Hocevar's speed.
"I had to pause the race after this restart and pull this up on MAX bc I had no idea how you went from 19th to 6th in a lap and a half.... bravo sir," another commented.
"Damn, what a restart and what a lap! You guys keep bringing speed and the wins will follow. Great job bud," yet another wrote.
Carson Hocevar was flagged for a restart violation and ultimately finished 18th.
Carson Hocevar executes impressive save after hitting the wall at Pocono
Carson Hocevar was also involved in an early spin on Lap 19 during The Great American Getaway 400. His No. 77 Chevy slid sideways off Turn 3, hit the wall, and deployed his roof flaps. Broadcaster Dale Earnhardt Jr. for Prime Video called it a candidate for the best save of the year.
"That is the best save of the year. I think it's got to be a contender," Earnhardt Jr. said.
Carson Hocevar had failed to land good finishes since his podium result at Nashville, he was placed 29th and 34th at Michigan and Mexico. The Michigan native also fined $50,000 by Spire Motorsports for disrespectful comments about Mexico City.
Meanwhile, the NASCAR Cup Series will move to Atlanta this weekend for the 17th race of the 2025 season, the Quaker State 400. The 260-lap race will be the first of five events part of the in-season challenge with the $1 million prize money, airing on TNT. Hocevar finished in second place during the spring race there earlier this season. This was his only top-10 finish in his three starts at the 1.54-mile oval in Georgia.
