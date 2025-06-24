From 19th to 5th: Carson Hocevar stuns fans with jaw-dropping restart at Pocono Cup race

Carson Hocevar delivered one of the most electric restarts of the season at Pocono Raceway last Sunday. Fans shared their reactions on social media to the driver's impressive skill.

During the Great American Getaway 400 on June 22, the 22‑year‑old Spire Motorsports driver climbed 14 positions after dropping to 19th on Lap 61. Hocevar shared the in-car video of the laps following the caution, where he moved to fifth place in just two laps.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Hocevar qualified in third place behind pole sitter Denny Hamlin and Chris Buescher. He started the second stage in second place, but when 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace suffered a brake failure later in the second stage, a caution came and Hocevar fell back to 19th. The following restart left fans stunned.

"One of the best restarts I’ve ever seen," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"That's next level dude," another replied.

"Video game lap lol," another fan wrote.

Even though he faded by the end of Stage 2, fans were impressed with Hocevar's speed.

"I had to pause the race after this restart and pull this up on MAX bc I had no idea how you went from 19th to 6th in a lap and a half.... bravo sir," another commented.

"Damn, what a restart and what a lap! You guys keep bringing speed and the wins will follow. Great job bud," yet another wrote.

Carson Hocevar was flagged for a restart violation and ultimately finished 18th.

Carson Hocevar executes impressive save after hitting the wall at Pocono

Carson Hocevar was also involved in an early spin on Lap 19 during The Great American Getaway 400. His No. 77 Chevy slid sideways off Turn 3, hit the wall, and deployed his roof flaps. Broadcaster Dale Earnhardt Jr. for Prime Video called it a candidate for the best save of the year.

"That is the best save of the year. I think it's got to be a contender," Earnhardt Jr. said.

Expand Tweet

Carson Hocevar had failed to land good finishes since his podium result at Nashville, he was placed 29th and 34th at Michigan and Mexico. The Michigan native also fined $50,000 by Spire Motorsports for disrespectful comments about Mexico City.

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Cup Series will move to Atlanta this weekend for the 17th race of the 2025 season, the Quaker State 400. The 260-lap race will be the first of five events part of the in-season challenge with the $1 million prize money, airing on TNT. Hocevar finished in second place during the spring race there earlier this season. This was his only top-10 finish in his three starts at the 1.54-mile oval in Georgia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.