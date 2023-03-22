From almost giving up on his NASCAR career to challenging for title, Parker Kligerman has come a long way

Parker Kligerman was one of the brightest NASCAR prospects ten years ago, with his hunger for results and quick pace attracting a lot of attention. However, the one-time budding NASCAR talent's career hasn't gone the way he would have hoped.

Kligerman made his Nationwide Series debut in 2009 for Penske at Kansas Speedway. He then spent two years in the Craftsman Truck Series driving for Brad Keselowski Racing and Red Horse Racing. He later jumped ship to Kyle Busch Racing for the 2013 Xfinity Series, losing the seat at the end of the year.

Kligerman spent most of his career fulfilling part-time contracts. He signed a full-time contract with Swan Racing for the 2014 Cup Series season. However, the team folded after eight races due to sponsorship issues and a lack of performance. His racing career had a bleak outlook as he failed to find another seat.

The 32-year-old was present at the NASCAR pit road later in the season but as an analyst for NBC Sports Network. It was a decisive career move as he kept the role for many years while making appearances in the Truck Series.

Parker Kligerman spoke to Jayski.com about his mental struggles over the past few years in a recent interview. He discussed the lack of opportunities and revealed that he considered retirement in that period. Kligerman said:

"Through 2019 and 2020, It was all happening at once and I felt like 'This is it, it’s over.’ Mentally, I was fine and said ‘Let’s go do something else in life.’"

Parker Kligerman



"The fire burns & last week just increased the heat. We are just getting started"



"I believe I'm a 10 times better driver than I was 10 years ago."



2023 is the first time in 10 years that Parker Kligerman has a full-time ride in NASCAR. It wasn't long ago he thought his driving career was over. Now he's chasing a title with Big Machine Racing.

However, Kligerman showed his resilience and continued racing. He competed in 23 races in 2021 and 2022, scoring six top-five and 13 top-10 finishes. But it was his stellar performance in the Mid-Ohio race where he grabbed a brilliant win that put him back in the spotlight.

Being around the NASCAR circus, Kligerman saw an opportunity at Big Machine Racing. He pestered the team manager, Keith Barnwell, and Patrick Donahue, the crew chief for the #48 ride.

Kligerman's perseverance came to fruition as the team decided to give him an opportunity at the Talladega Superspeedway. His impressive performance led to him getting a full-time drive for the 2023 season.

The Connecticut native has been through many highs and lows, which have made him a better and more well-rounded competitor. Kligerman discussed the importance of his experiences in shaping him as a driver and a person. He said:

"I believe I’m a 10 times better driver than I was 10 years ago, and I’m a better driver than I was four years ago for it. It opened up the ability to focus on performance and my preparation, things I probably wasn’t even doing before because mentally I was holding myself back. Now I can be unleashed, mentally."

Parker Kligerman's astounding NASCAR comeback

Parker Kligerman's NASCAR Xfinity comeback has been a success considering the first five races of the season. The 32-year-old has an average finishing position of 12.6. Kligerman missed out on a podium finish in Atlanta due to a last-lap crash but managed a fourth-place finish.

Parker Kligerman



So proud of this team and speed we have - even brighter days ahead



Thanks @bigmchnracing



So. damn. Close. Felt like we had made every right move and were going to be a photo finish with the 21. P4

Kligerman outlined his goals for the current season, saying:

"Multiple wins and to challenge for the championship. In this series, especially, there are a group of cars that have similar funding that are at the pointy end of the field. We’re in that group. The difference between us and the ones that have been successful is how we execute."

The #48 driver currently stands 11th in the Xfinity standings and is well set up to post a title challenge.

