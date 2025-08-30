From wingman to wife: Clint Bowyer's spouse shares unique love story with NASCAR commentator

Not everyone has a love story like Clint Bowyer and his wife, Lora Bowyer. The two were the best of buddies for the longest time. In fact, they were so close that the NASCAR veteran used to rant about his dates, and Lora had to listen.

Ad

While speaking with Dale Jr.’s wife Amy on the Bless Your Hardt podcast, Lora went back in time and recalled meeting her husband, also a former NASCAR Nationwide Series champion. It turns out that Lora and Clint Bowyer met through mutual friends.

Fresh out of a relationship, Lora had no interest in dating anyone at the time. However, Clint was exploring options.

“We didn't date for a long time. It was kind of funny because, for a while, he would date other people but we would just be friends,” Lora told Amy (15:47). “I was out of relationship, he was out of relationship, and I just didn't want anything.”

Ad

Trending

Clint Bowyer once went on a blind date, and he begged his “friend” to tag along as his wingman, or rather, his wing woman.

“Does that make sense? He was like, 'Hey man, will you just come be my wingman?' I remember I was up in Winston and I was like, 'Well, that's weird’,” Lora added.

When Amy asked about the girl Clint was actually on a date with, Lora said that he and the girl had gone back to his place to watch a movie. Interestingly, Clint called Lora while being with his date to tell her all about it. Lora was flabbergasted.

Ad

Amy smiled and said:

“He liked you all along and he just didn't know how to handle it.”

“Maybe…” Lora said.

Clint Bowyer and Lora Bowyer (previously Podsiadlo) married in April 2014 and have been married since. They have two children, a son named Cash and a daughter named Presley Elizabeth. The family currently lives in Emporia, Kansas.

“A man should have a masculine dog”- Clint Bowyer’s wife Lora reveals her hilarious “red flag”

Clint Bowyer and his wife, Lora, reportedly own two dogs, one of which is a Border Collie. Lora has nothing against smaller dogs like Shih Tzu or chihuahuas, but there’s a catch. She doesn’t like big, old men with teeny-tiny dogs.

Ad

“If there’s like a big old guy with like a little tiny Shih Tzu or something…I feel like a man should have a masculine dog, you know what I mean?" Lora said. "If they show up (with a small dog), I struggle with that one.”

Lora doesn’t like guys who own cats either. Amy broke into laughter when she heard that, as her husband, Dale Earnhardt Jr., owned cats when they met. He also had dogs, Amy mentioned.

Ad

“He’s an animal lover in general,” she smiled.

Lora then revealed her husband’s dream pet, a kangaroo, which she thinks is kind of cool. Well, there have been drivers in NASCAR with weird pets, Tony Stewart being one of them. The former NASCAR Cup Series driver once owned a pet monkey named Mojo and a pet pig named Pork Chop.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Saha I write about all things NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.