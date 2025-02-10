Front Row Motorsports driver Noah Gragson names his favorite NASCAR video game

Noah Gragson recently shared his favorite NASCAR video game in a social media post. The Front Row Motorsports driver responded to a tweet from NASCAR on NBC that asked fans to name their all-time favorite NASCAR game.

The game in focus, NASCAR Inside Line, was released in 2012 for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Wii, developed by Eutechnyx and published by Activision. It was the successor to NASCAR The Game: 2011 and featured improved AI, a deeper career mode, and expanded online multiplayer options.

The game was well-received by fans for its realistic physics, extensive customization, and the inclusion of all Sprint Cup Series drivers and tracks from the 2012 season.

While the original tweet by NASCAR on NBC also featured a catalog of 8 NASCAR games, Noah Gragson's choice wasn’t on it. He retweeted with the caption, answering,

“NASCAR Inside Line.”

The catalog by NBC on NASCAR includes games like NASCAR RUMBLE RELEASED: 2000, Bill Elliott’s NASCAR CHALLENGE RELEASED:1991, NASCAR RACING RELEASED: 1994 along with 5 others. It also features the question asking the drivers about their favorite NASCAR video game. The tweet is captioned,

"So many choices. 🎮"

Gragson began racing Bandoleros at age 13 before advancing through various NASCAR developmental series. He first raced in NASCAR’s ARCA, the Truck Series, and Xfinity Series eventually ending up in the NASCAR Cup Series.

In 2023, Gragson raced for Legacy Motor Club but faced a suspension that led to him leaving the team. He rebounded in 2024 with Stewart-Haas Racing, but with SHR shutting down at the end of the 2024 season, Gragson signed a multi-year deal with Front Row Motorsports to drive the No. 4 Ford Mustang in 2025.

“It’s gonna be a fun time. I’m excited for it.” Noah Gragson on building chemistry with his former crew chief

In a recent interview with Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass, Noah Gragson expressed excitement about reuniting with his former Stewart-Haas Racing crew chief Drew Blickensderfer at Front Row Motorsports. They previously worked together when Gragson drove the No. 10 at Stewart Haas Racing in 2024.

"There’s a lot of comfort being with the same crew chief and same manufacturer, but there’s some newness to it too, moving over to Front Row Motorsports. It’s gonna be a fun time. I’m excited for it. We still have our standards and we’ve upped our standards from where we were last year," Gragson said.

Noah Gragson wrapped up the 2024 season with a P24 finish in the Cup Series standings, taking one top-five and seven top-10 finishes. He has already raced in the Cookout clash at Bowman Gray with Front Row Motorsports and will continue to race for them as a part of their multi-year contract.

