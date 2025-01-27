Front Row Motorsports makes significant announcement revealing driver and crew chief lineup for Truck program

Front Row Motorsports is expanding its NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series program ahead of the 2025 season. The organization will now field two full-time entries, with Layne Riggs behind the wheel of the #34 truck and Chandler Smith at the seat of the #38 machine.

The team also announced the pair of crew chiefs that will sit atop the pit box for their respective drivers. Dylan Cappello will continue serving as Riggs' crew chief while Jon Leonard will be the crew chief for Smith. The news was brought to light via TobyChristie.com as the site shared an article via X and penned a message that read:

"#NASCAR: @Team_FRM has confirmed the details for its two-truck program in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2025. @LayneRiggs99 will drive the No. 34 with Dylan Cappello as crew chief, with @CSmith_Racing in the No. 38 with Jon Leonard as crew chief."

Front Row Motorsports also shared the news with its fanbase on X.

Riggs scored two victories in his rookie campaign with FRM last season, capturing wins at Milwaukee and Bristol, respectively. The son of former Cup Series driver Scott Riggs notched seven top fives.

Smith, meanwhile, last drove the #81 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in the Xfinity Series. He piloted the car to two victories in 2024 at Phoenix and Richmond, respectively, and recorded a fifth-place finish in the final points standings. Earlier, Smith found success in the Truck Series with five career wins and a best finish of third in the points standings in 2022.

Niece Motorsports announced drivers for part-time 2025 entry

Front Row Motorsports isn't the only organization making moves ahead of the 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season. Niece Motorsports recently announced its driver line-up for the team's fourth entry (part-time), the #41 truck.

As per jayski.com, the #41 machine will be shared among Bayley Currey, Ross Chastain, and Matt Gould. The news was brought to light by Jayski via X as they shared an article related to the matter and penned a message that read:

"Bayley Currey, Ross Chastain, Matt Gould to share Niece Motorsports entry"

Currey returns to the #41 truck after having his first full-time opportunity behind the wheel in 2024. The Texas native registered an 18th-place finish in the points standings, posted one top 10, and had an average finish of 20.65.

Chastain returns to Niece Motorsports in 2025 on a part-time basis. The Florida native is a five-time winner in the series, last winning at Darlington in 2024. Chastain pilots the #1 machine for Trackhouse Racing.

Gould, meanwhile, has made a pair of starts in the Truck Series and will return to the #41 in 2025 with his dad, Phil, as the crew chief.

