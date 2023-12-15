Front Row Motorsports pick Layne Riggs to drive No. 38 truck full time next season

Layne Riggs, the son of former NASCAR driver Scott Riggs, will compete full-time in the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season for Front Row Motorsports, as announced by the team on Thursday (Dec. 14).

Riggs replaced Zane Smith in the #38 Ford F-150 after Smith joined Spire Motorsports to drive #71 Chevy for the 2024 Cup Series.

The second-generation driver has impressed in the part-time NASCAR Truck and Xfinity Series schedule this season and signed a multi-year deal with FRM in Truck Series.

Riggs is excited to start the new chapter of his career and thanked FRM for giving him the chance to race full-time in the Truck Series.

In a team release, he expressed his emotions about working with one of the best teams in the sport:

“I’m really thankful for this opportunity to compete full-time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series with one of the best teams in the sport.

"I’ve dedicated my life for an opportunity like this, and I’m incredibly appreciative of Bob (Jenkins) and everyone at Front Row for providing me the opportunity to take my next step in my racing career."

“We’ve already seen a lot of potential in Layne” – Front Row Motorsports on signing Layne Riggs

Bob Jenkins, the owner of Front Row Motorsports, is happy to have Layne Riggs behind the wheel of one of their race cars in the 2024 Truck season.

In a team release, Jenkins said:

“I really appreciate Layne’s dedication to his education while also competing at the highest levels. That comes from great parenting and a sense of dedication from Layne.

"We’ve already seen a lot of potential in Layne, and he’s a perfect fit for our program to develop him into a national series NASCAR winner.”

Riggs made his Truck Series debut at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park with Halmar Friesen Racing in 2022, where he finished P7.

He has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in six-career NASCAR Truck Series starts. He made two starts this year, and his career best finish of P3 came at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

The 21-year-old driver also made his Xfinity Series debut with Kaulig Racing at the Texas Motor Speedway in 2023.

Catch Layne Riggs in action when the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season kicks off at the Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 16.