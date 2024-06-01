Front Row Motorsports and RFK Racing could return to Xfinity Series next year according to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass

Renowned FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass has recently suggested that Front Row Motorsports and RFK Racing could return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025. The speculation arose especially after Stewart-Haas Racing exited the Cup arena and left all four of their charters up for sale.

Front Row Motorsports currently runs two full-time fields in the Cup Series and one in the Truck Series. With the departure of Michael McDowell ahead of the 2025 season and FRM acquiring a third full-time charter, two spots are yet to be filled in FRM's Cup Series teams.

However, Pockrass said that FRM and RFK Racing could "more than likely" return to an Xfinity Series schedule.

"...I think the SHR Xfinity teams will end up under some of the current SHR leadership next year," he wrote.

RFK Racing ceased racing in the Xfinity Series back in 2018. However, last year, the number 60 Xfinity team's old X account posted an interesting update that said:

"NEW STAGE LOADING..."

RFK Racing reposted it, saying,

"Hello my friend, we meet again 🤝"

According to motorsportswire, CW Network acquiring the media rights for the 2025 Xfinity season could have something to do with RFK Racing's possible return.

Front Row Motorsports exerts confidence in starting a new team

Front Row Motorsports has recently confirmed its purchase of a Stewart-Haas Racing charter. With that, the team is expected to build another full-time Cup Series team soon.

However, building a team from scratch is a challenge. John Freeze, General Manager of Front Row Motorsports said,

"Starting a new team from scratch is always a challenge, but with the opportunities in front of us, the talent we have in our leadership, and a bit of a runway to get there, I am confident that we can produce three competitive programs out of the box for the 2025 season."

The last time Front Row Motorsports fielded three full-time cars was back in 2019, with David Ragan, Matt Tifft, and McDowell behind the wheel.

In two of the last three years, FRM has had at least one car in the 10-race-long postseason. Michael McDowell made it to the playoffs by winning the regular season races at the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, respectively, in 2021 and 2023.

Front Row Motorsports has run 758 races in total; 581 in the Cup, 75 in the Nationwide Series, and 12 in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. They have amassed 12 victories in all, including 8 in the Truck Series and the 2022 Truck Series championship (Zane Smith).

The Ford team has four victories in the Cup Series. With its recent technical alliance with Team Penske, FRM has become a tier 1 Ford team.