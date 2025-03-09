Frustrated Alex Bowman uncertain about Cup strategy after tough qualifying at Phoenix

Alex Bowman commented on his uncertain strategy after a disappointing result from the qualifying session at Phoenix ahead of the 2025 Shriners Children's 500. The session saw him fall back to 32nd place, and he will start the race from the 16th row, the lowest of the four Hendrick Motorsports drivers.

Strategy will play a major role in the upcoming race for the drivers as NASCAR will feature two different compounds. Considering the tough overtaking circumstances that Phoenix provides, choosing the right tire will be essential.

This will be the case for Alex Bowman, who is starting the race in 32nd place. Discussing the situation he faced during qualifying, he said:

"I thought we were pretty good in practice, and then I guess I forgot how to drive or something. So we have a lot of work to do. Starting 32nd, frustrating. So long way to go."

Bowman further mentioned that he is unaware of the strategy his #48 crew will use in the upcoming race. He expects to have enough time in the race to make some moves and gain the places he lost during qualifying.

"I don't know what the strategy will or will be. Because I literally, I haven't even really talked to anybody today with how the schedule has been, but yeah, we'll do our best. Probably gonna have to not to go a lap down. So yeah, we got a long way to go," he concluded.

Alex Bowman finished runner-up in Xfinity race at Phoenix after starting from pole position

Although his qualifying ended in bad shape for the Cup Series, Bowman had quite a performance in the Xfinity Series, where he is participating on a part-time role this year.

He was set on pole position, leading the grid, and dominated for most of the race. A victory looked clear for him, however, a final lap battle with Aric Armirola saw him settling for second place.

The race was sent into overtime, and on the final restart, both Bowman and Armirola got into a battle for the lead that saw the Hendrick Motorsports driver ending up in the wall, which hindered his chances of a victory.

Reacting to the incident, Bowman expressed his thoughts as he missed out on a victory.

"It's for a win, so that's like part of it. Obviously, I am not going to like it. I got drove straight into the fence on exit. But he won the race. I get you've got to do what you've got to do," Alex Bowman told Bob Pockrass from FOX Sports.

As mentioned, Alex Bowman will be the last Hendrick Motorsports driver on the grid as the race goes green at Phoenix Raceway.

