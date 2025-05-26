Frustrated Carson Hocevar delivers unfilitered 4-word response to engine issue ending Coca Cola 600 run

NASCAR Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar met with an untimely end to what would have been one of his best performances this season. Hocevar was among the frontrunners as Stage 3 took off; however, an engine failure ended his night at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Just as the incident took place, the 2024 rookie of the season shared a brief reaction.

Piloting the #77 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports, Hocevar started the race from the last row of the field, in P39. Throughout the race, Hocevar maintained a steady pace, navigating through the traffic to find himself in the top two in Stage 3. On lap 308, Hocevar was seen slowing down with smoke coming out of his Chevy, following which he radioed in a message to his team, saying: (via Peter Startta on X)

""It f**king blew up"

The 22-year-old phenom had one of the fastest cars on the track, but to his misfortune, the mechanical failure ended his run in the Coca-Cola 600. This led to a disappointing P34 finish for the Spire driver.

Following the end of the race, Carson Hocevar shared a post on X, reflecting on his disheartening night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

"could’ve won. could’ve not. just wish we could have had an opportunity to finish that one out and see. Thank you @chilis and everyone on our 77 group. ugh. need a ‘dente."

Carson Hocevar has competed in all 13 regular-season races in 2025, notching his first top-five finish early in the year at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Since then, the #77 driver has made headlines by earning his maiden Cup Series pole position at Texas Motor Speedway.

He also clinched a win in the All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway, earning a spot in the million-dollar All-Star Race for the first time in his career. Hocevar currently sits in P19 in the driver standings.

Carson Hocevar super impressed with Spire following major NASCAR landmark

Carson Hocevar secured his first pole position in the Cup Series at Texas Motor Speedway after recording a lap of 28.175 seconds at the 1.5-mile intermediate track. He recorded a top speed of 191.659 mph, surpassing his Spire teammate Michael McDowell, who secured a 28.223-second lap.

After securing this historic feat in his Cup Series career, the former Rookie of the Year expressed his appreciation for the #77 team at Spire Motorsports, who have been with him since his move to the Cup Series last season. (via Toby Christie)

“It’s really big for these guys. It’s super impressive for what they’ve been able to do. You know, this is the same group on pit road, off pit road, at the shop,” said Hocevar. “Everybody working on the No. 77 is the same as when I started at Spire last year. They are a lot of the same guys, who were in the thick of it. It’s just huge where we’ve been able to bring this team.” Carson Hocevar said

Despite starting the race from the front, Hocevar secured a P24 finish at Texas Motor Speedway after a late wreck in Stage 3 of the Wurth 400. Meanwhile, reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano secured his first win of the season.

