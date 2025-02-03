“Frustrated” Erik Jones speaks out as Bowman Gray Clash dreams crumble in a cruel twist of fate

Erik Jones opened up on getting knocked out of the way by Josh Berry during the Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) at Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday. Although rubbing is a part of racing in NASCAR, getting sidelined from the lead was frustrating for the 28-year-old driver.

Driver of the No. 43 Family Dollar Camry for Legacy Motor Club, Jones spoke to renowned journalist Bob Pockrass about his feelings following the mishap. He wished he weren’t in a position where Berry’s No. 21 could have taken him out.

“We were leading the race and the 21 just kinda got there; he was going to shove us out of the way,” said Eric Jones. “It's frustrating... part of the game but it's definitely frustrating. Unfortunately, we got cleaned out there once we got three-wide.”

Like every other driver on the NASCAR Cup Series grid, Jones had entered the race, hoping to start the year well and thus make the mains. But luck had other plans for him. When asked what he thought he could have done differently, the Michigan native said,

“I wish I would manage my gap a little bit better, just not let the 21 get in that position behind me to knock me out of the way. I guess you don't really expect to get knocked out of the way out of the first corner so, I wasn't thinking about that.”

Jones’ next race is going to be the annual Daytona 500, scheduled for February 16, 2:30 PM onwards. Fans can watch him in action on FOX or listen to live radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Erik Jones on how racing is different at Bowman Gray Stadium

The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium marks the return of the NASCAR Cup Series to the historic quarter mile in Winston-Salem for the first time since 1971. But what sets it apart is its tight corners that set the field for some really challenging passes.

Predicting the same ahead of the heats, Erik Jones said (via X),

“Bowman Gray is pretty unique for the sport. We’ve done a good job. The last three to four years now going back to some historic tracks, I think it means a lot to the local fans. If little more rounded, a little more sweep that what LA was and so I think there will be some different passing opportunities.”(1:01)

For the last three years, the season-opening, exhibition-style race was held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Reflecting on his experience running the Clash over the past few years, Jones stated,

“It’ll be definitely tough. Bowman Gray looks really narrow, so it’ll be some really tight-quarters racing.”

The 200-mile event is currently on the run and being streamed live on FOX. Although not a point-paying event, it is indeed the first race of the season. Therefore, a good start is what any driver would want to execute.

