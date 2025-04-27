‘Frustrated’ Jeb Burton sets the record straight over NASCAR’s decision: “Every angle I see, we won the race”

Jeb Burton bagged his season-best finish in the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, April 26. But he didn't look happy. After watching the replay, the Jordan Anderson Racing driver felt like it was he who should have won the race, and not Austin Hill, driver of the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevy.

Ad

After it was all done and dusted, pit reporter Kim Coon walked up to Burton for an interview. She wanted to know how the driver was feeling after losing to his fellow racer by a split-second on the final lap caution. Reflecting on the same, Burton told Coon,

“I felt like we did everything we could. Just frustrated with, I mean, I feel like when the caution flew, I was ahead of the 21. Right there, you can see my nose is in front of the 21.”

Ad

Trending

NASCAR ruled that Hill’s finish was 0.001 seconds ahead of Burton, who bagged his first top five in his 11th start this season. But Burton looked at the most-used angle and thought that it should have been him in the victory lane instead.

“That angle right there, we won the race, and that's what I saw across my right front; I think I got the best view of it compared to anybody, so they need to go look at it. Because, every angle I keep seeing, we win the race. Maybe they can show us a different angle here."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The following photos, posted on X a few hours ago by CW Sports, show Jeb Burton's No. 27 car on the bottom, Jesse Love in the middle, and Hill on the top from three different angles. Burton wanted to see a few alternate angles because he wasn't satisfied with the ones provided at the time.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jeb Burton moved to tears after frustrating Talladega outing

2025 has been an uphill battle for Jeb Burton. 11 races into the season, the Chevy star sits ninth in the driver standings with one top five, three top top-10s, and 291 points to his name. His average finish is 14.273 as of today. Needless to say, a win could have changed the narrative for Burton.

Ad

What hurts more than a DNF is a runner-up finish, simply because it’s so close to the win and yet so far from it. Fighting back tears during his interview with CW’s Kim Coon, the Halifax, Virginia native, said in a broken voice,

“We don't have a lot of chances to win. That's what is frustrating.”

Jeb Burton will be back next week (Saturday, May 3) for the Andy's Frozen Custard 300 Xfinity race at Texas Motor Speedway. The 200-lap race will be televised on CW, 2 pm ET onwards. Fans can listen to live radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Saha I write about all things NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.