Frustrated Kyle Busch doesn’t mince words in a sarcastic thank you to NASCAR

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch condemned NASCAR over its Next Gen car at Kansas Speedway. The Richard Childress Racing driver took to the team radio to show his annoyance after getting stuck behind a lapped Bubba Wallace.

Busch began Sunday's (May 11) AdventHealth 400 outside the top 30, but chased down the field to reach the mid-pack by Stage 1. However, he couldn't move up further after getting stuck behind 23XI's Bubba Wallace, the first driver to fall behind the lead pack. NASCAR signals the lapped cars to give way to leaders, but only if they're more than a lap down.

As such, Wallace was allowed to continue racing until he was given a free pass under the 'lucky dog' rule during a caution on lap 202. Adding to Busch's troubles was the Next Gen Car's aerodynamic wake, making it tough for follow.

Consequently, Busch threw expletives over the team radio to vent out his frustration with NASCAR.

"Un-fucking-believable. These cars suck so bad. Thank you NASCAR!" he said via Steven Taranto on X.

On lap 207, Kyle Busch ended falling a lap behind himself, as Noah Gragson and Josh Berry made contact with each other and forced the No.8 driver off-track and into the grass down the backstretch. Busch ultimately finished 21st, one spot above his RCR teammate Austin Dillon.

Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace retired from the race after getting caught up in the crash between Corey Heim and Justin Haley on lap 213.

Kyle Busch shares his thoughts on a 'tough weekend' at Kansas Speedway

Kyle Busch experienced a dismal start to the weekend when he made contact with the outside wall during qualifying and consequently placed near the tail end of the field. Sunday's race at Kansas Speedway saw him post his eighth finish outside the top 10 on 1.5-mile tracks. The record further extends to 11 starts on intermediate tracks without a top-five.

Speaking to the media post-race, Busch reflected upon his tough outing.

“It was a tough weekend for our No. 8 Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet team. I was happy with our Chevy in practice because we had really good long run speed, but then I got into the fence on my qualifying lap. Fortunately, it didn’t hurt our car, but it put us at the back of the field to start the race," he said.

"We made some good progress during the race, and crew chief Randall Burnett made solid adjustments to help with handling. We were in a good spot for a decent finish when I got spun out. There wasn’t much we could do after going a lap down. It’s not the finish we deserved today,” Busch added.

Kyle Busch is currently on a 68-race winless streak. The 40-year-old began his season with three top-five finishes in the first four races, but has struggled to maintain his momentum with only a single top-10 result in the rest of the eight starts. Moreover, his disappointing finish at Kansas Speedway dropped him two spots in the drivers' standings to land at 18th with 244 points.

